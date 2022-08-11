Mistakes to Avoid When Cleaning Floor Tiles

A normal floor sees a lot of wear and tear. Wear and tear on your floor tiles is a result of anything from shoes and kids to pets and furniture. Tiles are meant to be long-lasting, but you still need to clean your floor tiles to look their best. Even in the dreary winter, you may require a bit more effort on your part.

Understanding how to clean your floor tiles correctly is the first step to keeping them in good condition. To avoid a mishap, it’s important to avoid common mistakes when cleaning floor tiles. If you’re undertaking a thorough clean or routine service at home or office, keep reading to know about some typical floor tile cleaning mistakes you should always avoid:

Don’t forget to vaccum first

Foremost, it is very important to sweep or vacuum your floor first before you start cleaning it with a mop. If you don’t do this properly, you run the risk of spreading all the dirt on floor and making it way worse than it was before. As long as the dirt on your floor like sand or hair is dry, it is way easier to just sweep it away. As soon as you wet and spread it with a mop, it is way harder to clean it.

Mopping in the Wrong Way

Damp mopping is the best method for cleaning tile floors. Wet mopping rather than damp mopping is the most frequent tile cleaning error individuals make. Porous surfaces like tile and grout allow dirty water to soak into them, which leads to an accumulation of moisture that can lead to a plethora of additional issues. Therefore, it is better to wring your mop. Furthermore, apart from what you may think, using cold water instead of hot water is also a better choice. It is also not the best plan to keep your floor wet and wait for it to dry itself. It is better to quickly wipe the floor with a soft cloth to make sure it is as dry as possible.

Use of Cleansers Specifically Formulated for Use on Colored Tile Surfaces

Colored cleaners should not be used on your tiles while they are being cleaned. Because of the tile’s porosity (particularly for unglazed tiles), the color from your cleaning chemical will be able to penetrate the surface. Therefore, is it important to use cleansers that are specially formulated for tile surfaces.

Cleaning Using Strong Chemicals

When cleaning your tile and other hard surfaces, stay away from strong chemicals like bleach or muriatic acid. Spills or splatter from these chemicals may harm adjacent appliances and furnishings in addition to posing major health risks. Furthermore, using strong cleaning chemicals on tiles may cause premature degradation and damage over time. You may think that you won’t be able to clean properly without harsh chemicals, but is not true. A simple and mild cleaning supply will do the trick perfectly and prevent unnecessary damage.

Use of Abrasive Tools

Steel wool and metal scouring pads must be avoided when cleaning porcelain or ceramic tiles since they may cause discoloration, scratching, and eventually destroy the shiny appearance of the tiles. It is better to use a soft mop. With the right cleaning supply you can easily remove stains without potentially damaging your floor.

Use of Oil and Wax-Based Cleaners

Despite the fact that wax and other similar cleaning agents offer some defence against smells and stains, they really do more damage than good. Using them for a long period of time might create a lot of difficulties and raise your maintenance expenditures. When the wax isn’t removed and reapplied on a regular basis, it may pile up and leave behind ugly yellow streaks that only serve to collect additional dirt, oil, and filth. When it comes to oil-based cleansers, they represent plenty of problems, increasing the chances of falls and slips in your house. Instead, it’s better to use a professional tile cleaner. This minimizes potential damage and makes your floor look shiny and clean.

Summing Up

Protecting your delicate tile floors can be challenging. Cleaning the tiles is something we should leave to the professionals unless we have the necessary knowledge and skills to prevent having stained or slippery tiles as a result of our own efforts. Nevertheless, if you avoid the aforementioned mistakes, you can be assured that your tile floors will remain clean and safe for many years to come, saving you money on expensive upkeep.