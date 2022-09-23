Electromechanical engineers bolster presence in South of England with new appointment

Electro mechanical engineering specialist Houghton International has appointed Mark Abbott as its new Technical Account Manager. Bringing with him over 30 years of experience, Mark will be expanding Houghton International’s presence across the UK, helping to support customers in the south of England with their needs related to the maintenance, repair and life extension of their electro mechanical equipment.

From his many years of working with virtually all sectors of the South African and sub-Saharan industrial landscape, Mark’s career has given him in-depth knowledge of a wide range of sectors, including rail, mining, industrial & manufacturing, utilities and power generation. Mark will now be applying his extensive experience as part of the Houghton International team to aid owners and operators of motors, generators, pumps and all rotating machines improve efficiency and reliability of their assets.

Chris Robson, Sales Director at Houghton International, commented: “As industries return to full capacity and confidence grows post-covid, we are seeing rapidly increasing demand for our services. As this demand continues to grow, Mark is the perfect fit to help increase our reach across the UK. He draws on a wealth of knowledge and experience to help customers find the right solutions to their problems and keep their machines running better, for longer. I am confident Mark will be a real asset to our business and our customers.”

Mark Abbott, technical account manager, commented: “For me, Houghton International was the obvious organisation to join. The depth of experience and capability of both the team and facility is complemented by a clear record of continual innovation. Coupled with a mission statement to ‘be the best in the world at what we do,’ it’s clear that Houghton International is a market leader in the electro mechanical services field.”

Houghton International has seen significant growth in recent years, including a major relocation in 2020 to the 120,000 sq ft Ronnie Mitten Works within the C A Parsons Works on Newcastle’s Shields Road. The business is continuing to recruit to support ongoing growth.

Specialising in the monitoring, maintenance, repair and life extension of electro mechanical assets around the world, Houghton International operates across a range of sectors including power generation, water, rail and industrial and manufacturing. Founded in 1984, the business has expanded over the last 35 years into a multi-million-pound, multinational business, working with over 200 customers globally.

To find out more about Houghton International and the services offered, visit https://www.houghton-international.com/