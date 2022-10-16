MKUH launches new AHP recruitment video

Allied Health Professions (AHPs) are the third largest workforce in the NHS, providing system-wide care to assess, treat, diagnose and discharge patients across social care, housing, education, and independent and voluntary sectors. Through adopting a holistic approach to healthcare, AHPs are able to help manage patients’ care throughout the life course from birth to palliative care.

The AHP team at Milton Keynes University Hospital is made up of 275 professionals dedicated to supporting patients across their pathway, covering seven of the 14 AHP professions: Diagnostic Radiographers, Dietitians, Occupational Therapists, Operating Department Practitioners, Orthoptists, Speech and Language Therapists, and Physiotherapists.

AHPs at MKUH provide frontline services in a number of different settings including inpatients, theatres, outpatients, and the community. Employed by Core Clinical and Surgery, the team works alongside all divisions and specialities, facilitating the recovery, rehabilitation, and treatment of patients and adding significant value to patient care and outcomes.

Friday 14th October marked AHP Day, an annual opportunity for AHPs to come together and celebrate being part of the AHP family, as well as providing an opportunity to showcase to others the impact they make to the delivery of high-quality care. To mark the day, colleagues from across our AHP team hosted a stand outside the Eaglestone Restaurant where staff could find out more about the team and the services they provide.

To support this work, we have launched a brand-new recruitment video, showcasing not only the breadth of roles available, but also the fantastic work of AHPs at MKUH. As the population of Milton Keynes grows, we are expanding our services to meet the increasing demand and changing health needs of our local community. To enable this, we are actively looking to recruit Allied Health Professionals across all disciplines.

The launch of the video comes hot on the heels of the unveiling of MKUH’s brand-new attraction campaign, encouraging candidates to consider living and working in the city.

To find out more about working at MKUH, and the opportunities available, visit jobs.mkuh.nhs.uk.