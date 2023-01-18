Epoxy Pool Decking: Is It Worth It?

A responsible homeowner will immediately take action before anything terrible happens.

Are you sure you have made every part of your space safe and comfortable? Safety is good, but beauty also gives comfort. But it may be a pain to achieve it! Lucky for you, you can now read easy-to-do and worth-it-home ideas.

People often forget about the pool deck, but in the summer, it’s where everyone wants to be. Think about giving it a new look and feel with epoxy, and keep reading to find out why.

How Is An Epoxy Pool Deck Made?

You can make an epoxy pool deck by putting resin and a hardener on a well-prepped concrete surface. When resin and hardener chemicals react with concrete, they make a waterproof coating resistant to chemicals, fire, chemical spills, and impact.

Additives that prevent slipping should also be used in the pool to make it safer and more fun. You can also use multiple colors, from translucent to opaque, and you can use it on any surface, even the swimming pool itself.

Why Choose Epoxy For Pool Deck?

Installing or updating a pool requires a professional Tampa pool deck coating. Homeowners can coat their concrete pool decks to improve function and beauty. Let’s explore why epoxy coating is suitable for pool decks.

1. Safety Is A Top Priority

When swimmers leave the pool, they splash water on the deck or take water with them. If you slip or trip and fall near the pool, you could drown in the water or hit your head on the hard concrete below.

Protecting your pool deck with epoxy coating and anti-skid additives is best. Not only does it cover old floor cracks, but it also prevents slips. It also stays cool so that the epoxy pool deck will protect your feet from blistering during summer.

2. Long and Strong Life Span

Epoxy is perfect for the area around your pool because it can handle much foot traffic.

Even when winter comes and it gets cold, the coating around your pool will stay in place to handle such extremes. Since the layers are resistant to wear and chemicals, you can be sure they will last long.

3. Eclectic Designs

Epoxy concrete deck coatings give homeowners infinite ways to change the deck’s look around their pool. If you need help finding a style or color that works for your home, you can get something customized through Dallas Concrete Artisans.

4. Budget Friendly

If you coat your pool deck instead of resurfacing it, you could cut your expenses by more than half.

Installing an epoxy concrete pool deck is one of the best revampings for your pool and outdoor space because it keeps you from having to redo the area, saving you money. It also makes accidents less likely that require medical care less.

How Much Do Epoxy Pool Decks Cost?

Depending on several factors, epoxy flooring or a floor coating can range from cheap to expensive. Here’s how to determine your estimated cost:

Know how many colors to use.

Know how many layers to use.

Measure your pool deck floor area.

Talk to a pool deck contractor.

Most pool decks are between 500 and 1000 square feet. If you want to cover it all with epoxy, it will cost you between $1500 and $5000. Even though you might spend a bit more, it’s still a good deal for the money.

Why Hire Epoxy Installers?

If you want to protect your home and your family’s health, it’s best to let professionals handle significant home improvements.

Before epoxy installation on the deck, it may need a lot of checking, fixing, cleaning, or smoothing, which the average homeowner needs the tools to do.

Only make changes to your home after first getting advice from experts. Even though it may cost more, this is the best way to make the project the most effective.

Is It Worthwhile?

Yes, that’s the answer. A bare floor is prone to damage, but if you get a new epoxy pool deck, you won’t have to spend much to patch it up. The coating is low maintenance and lasts for a quarter of your life. You can also use the warranty your installers will give you.