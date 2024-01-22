Why Do You Need a Virtual Phone Number and How to Use Them?

When registering on various websites today, confirmation by SMS is required. But not all users are willing to share their personal phone number, and there are not many SIM-cards available to the average person. In addition, there is a possibility that your phone may get into some database of spammers or scammers.

The solution to this problem is to use a virtual phone number, which can be used to receive SMS messages without the need for a physical SIM card.

What is a Virtual Phone Number?

A virtual number is an internet phone service that does not require a phone itself, mobile network coverage or a SIM card. It is remotely connected to the service’s server and allows you to manage your virtual phone numbers through the user’s personal cabinet.

The popularity of this service increased after the transition of social networks and other web services to the identification of users by sending a short code to a mobile phone number. This approach is more reliable, but there is a probability of getting into the database of spam companies.

Receiving SMS-messages to virtual phone numbers allows mass activation of accounts in social networks, payment systems, microblogs, services, where it is required to confirm registration from a personal mobile phone number.

Why Do You Need a Virtual Phone Number & How it Differs From a Regular SIM card?

A virtual phone number is a modern alternative to SIM cards. If you want to separate personal and work calls, you can buy a new SIM card or simply connect a virtual number.

So, here is some advantages of virtual phone numbers:

You can use it to communicate anonymously online. For example, when registering on websites that require confirmation of the phone number via SMS. Also convenient for those who do not want to disclose their personal data when using dating sites.

Convenience without SIM binding. Works across devices – smartphones, tablets and computers – without the need to transfer your SIM card. This allows you to use your extra phone number anytime, anywhere.

Works across devices – smartphones, tablets and computers – without the need to transfer your SIM card. This allows you to use your extra phone number anytime, anywhere. All you need is the internet. Some of the virtual phones can even make and receive calls, but in most cases they are used to receive SMS messages.

Some of the virtual phones can even make and receive calls, but in most cases they are used to receive SMS messages. A virtual phone number is much cheaper than a regular mobile phone, and there are no roaming charges or fees for using connections in other countries. This is convenient for those who frequently travel or work abroad.

Some providers give you the option to set up for an answering machine, call forwarding and other features – comes in handy for both business and personal use.

How to Connect Virtual Phone Number?

In order to become a user of this service you need to choose a provider. The scheme of connection at different online providers may differ, but as a rule the procedure follows several standard steps:

Registration on the provider’s website. Top up the balance for the amount equal to the cost of the number and the monthly rent. Selecting the type of mobile number (country and web service). Confirmation and activation of the number.

As you can see, the process is very simple and does not require any specific skills.