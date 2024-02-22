EsteCapelli Unveils Innovative Exosome Hair Transplant Method in Europe

EsteCapelli Medical Solutions, a prominent figure in the European healthcare industry, has announced the launch of the Exosome hair transplant method, an innovative approach to combating hair loss. This method employs exosome plasmas, which are rich in proteins from umbilical cord blood, to stimulate cell growth in the transplant area and enhance hair follicle development through signaling molecules.

EsteCapelli, known for its leadership in hair transplant and regenerative health services in Europe, has introduced the Exosome hair transplant method, positioning it as the forefront of technological and therapeutic advancements in the fight against hair loss. Under the leadership of renowned hair transplant expert Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar, EsteCapelli has begun implementing the Exosome hair therapy technique, which significantly enhances the outcomes of hair transplants, ensuring the growth of hair that is healthier and more natural in appearance.

Exosomes have quickly become a key focus in the field of hair aesthetic enhancement and restoration, with their role increasingly supported by scientific research. These exosome plasmas, as natural enhancers for hair regeneration, promote cell proliferation in the transplant area and support the strengthening of hair follicle growth through effective signaling.

Integrating Science with Advanced Technology for Hair Restoration

Exosome therapy utilises the unique capabilities of exosomes from cells in optimal conditions to provide targeted therapeutic effects. This therapy is crucial in the process of hair transplantation, assisting in the development, growth, and maintenance of hair follicles. It makes use of exosomes from cord blood, which are loaded with proteins, growth factors, and minerals essential for the promotion of healthier hair growth.

Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar spoke about EsteCapelli’s implementation of this method, stating, “The intersection of science and high technology with years of experience is a breakthrough in hair restoration. Science has almost reached its peak in hair transplantation technology.”

Advancing Hair Transplantation and Recovery

Exosomes derived from umbilical cord blood plasma are pivotal in addressing one of the primary challenges in the recovery period after hair transplantation. The Exosome treatment method facilitates the integration of grafts into their new surroundings, ensuring the transplanted hair grows healthier, thereby revolutionizing hair transplant technology. Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar remarked, “For patients looking for the best hair transplant method, Exosome hair treatment makes it possible to get more effective results in a shorter time.”

Achieving Success: Over 15,000 Treatments

EsteCapelli, a key player in promoting Turkey’s health tourism on the global stage and a leading exporter of health services to 47 countries, stays at the forefront of the latest developments in hair transplantation and aesthetic surgeries, making these advancements accessible to its patients. Mehmet Hanifi Kutlar, EsteCapelli’s esteemed hair transplant specialist and Medical Director, emphasised the clinic’s dedication to patient satisfaction, having successfully treated over 15,000 patients from around the globe. He stated, “As EsteCapelli, we have once again proven our commitment to offer the most advanced technology and the best results with the Exosome hair transplant method. This innovation reinforces our leading position in our field. Anyone who wants to open the door to a happy future can benefit from the end-to-end hair transplantation service offered by EsteCapelli in Istanbul.”

Contact info@estecapelli.com or +90 541 541 00 41 for more information.