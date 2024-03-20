The Most Sought-After Celebrity Smiles According to Instagram and Google

365 Teeth Whitening, a leader in the UK’s at-home teeth whitening market, has embarked on a novel investigation, utilising Instagram and Google search data to ascertain which celebrities from the top 100 by Instagram followers have the most coveted smiles.

The platform’s staggering user count, now over 2.35 billion worldwide, underscores its status as the go-to site for following beloved celebrities. With some stars boasting follower counts north of 500 million, Instagram provides unparalleled insight into a celebrity’s influence and appeal.

The study’s significant insights reveal:

Leading the pack, Miley Cyrus sees approximately 69k monthly searches focused on her smile.

Taylor Swift follows with close to 66k searches each month.

Cardi B claims the third position with an estimated 9.5k searches monthly.

The trio at the top, all American female musicians, boast an average age of 32.

Female celebrities dominate the top 10, holding eight positions.

Only two stars from reality TV have made it into the top 10.

The two most followed celebrities are global football sensations, sharing over a billion followers between them.

Sarah Hagan, Brand Director at 365 Teeth Whitening, shared her thoughts: “Instagram is by far the most used social media platform in the world so it’s no surprise that global celebrities consider it the go-to platform to communicate with their fans. With many of the world’s super celebrities able to accumulate over 100 million followers on the platform, we can easily see the power of their own global brand. Whether they are a musician, actor, reality TV star, sports personality or supermodel, you can guarantee that they try to look their best at all times, and this is especially true of their teeth.

“Here at 365 Teeth Whitening we wanted to find out which celebrity had the most interest from the public with regards to their teeth. We were fascinated to see that the top 3 ranked celebrities were all female musicians. It was also interesting to see that the top 2 celebrities with the most Instagram followers were international football superstars. Needless to say, if a celebrity makes it onto the top 100 Instagram followers list, you can guarantee that they will help shape how their own fans relate to themselves, whether that be style, grooming, beauty and especially their teeth.”