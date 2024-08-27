PanzerGlass Rolls Out CARE: Revolutionising Mobile Phone Protection with Sustainability

PanzerGlass, a global authority in screen protection, has rolled out its latest product line, CARE by PanzerGlass, revolutionising mobile phone protection with a strong focus on sustainability. The CARE range, which includes cases and cardholders, has been meticulously designed with an emphasis on durability, style, and eco-friendliness.

As the global mobile accessories market, projected to reach USD 93.34 billion in 2023, continues to grow at a CAGR of 6.80%, driven by the increasing prevalence of affordable smartphones and advanced functionalities, PanzerGlass is addressing the rising demand for top-tier protection that also supports sustainable practices. The CARE range features superior drop protection of up to 4.8 metres, an anti-yellowing guarantee, and is made from 100% recycled plastic, striking a balance between strength and sustainability in a sleek design.

“From the start, we wanted CARE to be the first choice for consumers looking to protect their phones while also making a positive impact on the environment,” said Michael Broend, Vice President for Marketing at PanzerGlass. “By listening to our community, we’ve shaped a product that not only meets their needs for durability and style but also aligns with their values of sustainability and self-expression.”

The CARE by PanzerGlass range also recognises the growing trend of mobile accessories as both functional and stylish items. With its slim, modern design and additional features such as a kickstand for hands-free convenience, CARE merges protection with practicality. This launch showcases PanzerGlass’s commitment to innovation and consumer insight, aiming to enhance the longevity and value of mobile devices.

In addition to its environmental benefits, the CARE range sets itself apart with its first-in-the-industry anti-yellowing guarantee, ensuring that products maintain their visual appeal over time. This innovation is a direct response to consumer concerns about the durability and appearance of their phone accessories.

As the mobile accessories market continues to expand, PanzerGlass is positioned to lead with products that not only protect but also champion sustainability and personal expression. With CARE by PanzerGlass, consumers can protect their devices with confidence while contributing to a more sustainable future.