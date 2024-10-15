Experience Front-Row Fireworks at Emaar’s Exclusive Burj Park NYE Event for 2025

Join Emaar’s exclusive New Year’s Eve celebration at Burj Park, where guests can enjoy front-row views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, the Dubai Fountain show, live entertainment, and a variety of gourmet food stalls.

Burj Park is a ticketed event, while other public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai remain open and free.

Tickets start at AED 580 for adults and AED 370 for children above five, available from 24th October 2024 at mydubainewyear.emaar.com.

Burj Park offers a premium, ticketed experience for guests seeking direct views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks and light show. Other public viewing areas in Downtown Dubai will remain open and free for all to enjoy.

The event kicks off at 3:30 pm on 31st December 2024, featuring live DJ performances, band sets, and workshops for children. Over ten food and beverage stalls will provide a diverse selection of dining options to create a festive atmosphere.

Tickets are priced at AED 580 for adults and AED 370 for children above five (inclusive of VAT). Each ticket includes a food and drink voucher worth AED 60 for adults and AED 30 for children, ensuring a seamless experience. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with options such as picnic tables and bean bags available for comfort.

Emaar has enhanced the entry experience with improved badge collection and navigation services. Guests are advised to collect their badges between 26th and 30th December, with colour-coded flags guiding them through the venue.

