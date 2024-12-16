Stagecoach Performing Arts is celebrating a significant achievement, ranking as the highest-performing performing arts franchise in the UK. The company has risen from 15th place in 2024 to an impressive fourth spot in the 2025 Elite Franchise Top 100 (EF100). This accomplishment showcases Stagecoach’s resilience, adaptability, and the strength of its business model, which continues to outshine its competitors.

The EF100, established in 2017 in association with HSBC, is widely recognized as the top franchise ranking in the UK. The list is judged by 24 independent experts who assess franchisors on several key factors, including financial performance, innovation, community involvement, and franchisee support. Stagecoach’s rise reflects its commitment to excellence across all these areas.

Over the past year, Stagecoach has seen remarkable growth and innovation. By improving franchisee support systems and adapting to the evolving needs of consumers, Stagecoach continues to lead the way in the performing arts franchise sector.

“This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire network – from the head office team to our incredible franchisees,” said Andy Knights, CEO of Stagecoach. “At Stagecoach, we believe in empowering our franchisees with the tools they need to succeed, from industry-leading training to ongoing support. This accolade validates our mission to deliver outstanding opportunities for both our franchisees and the communities they serve.”

When investing in Stagecoach, franchisees gain much more than just a franchise – they gain access to a well-rounded and supportive business model designed for long-term success. Along with comprehensive training programmes, a renowned brand with worldwide recognition and a robust support network, franchisees join a community that champions creativity, education and growth.

With Stagecoach’s proven Educational Framework, cutting-edge teaching tools and a network of passionate franchisees, they are empowered to deliver exceptional performing arts education while enjoying unparalleled guidance and resources every step of the way.

“Jumping from 15th place to fourth is a true testament to the hard work and strategic decisions we’ve made over the past year to make Stagecoach stand out in a competitive market,” explained Andy. “As we continue to grow, our expansion will not come at the expense of what has got us here – a tried-and-tested business model that supports our franchisees in building successful businesses across the UK and worldwide. It’s this strong foundation that has enabled us to achieve this remarkable feat.” And it is clear that the judges agree.

Anita Roberts, Franchise Director at HSBC UK and a member of this year’s judging panel, praised the resilience of Stagecoach and the entire franchise sector: “From navigating economic uncertainties to adapting to shifting consumer trends and technological advancements, franchise brands in the UK consistently rise to the occasion. This spirit of determination and creativity not only drives the evolution of the franchising industry but sets new benchmarks for excellence. It’s a testament to the strong mindset and the unwavering commitment to progress that defines the British franchising community.”

Finalists will gather at an awards ceremony on Thursday 13th March 2025 at Leonardo Royal, St Paul’s in Central London, where several additional awards will be given to brands showcasing outstanding performance – ranging from sustainability to diversity and inclusion. You can vote for Stagecoach Performing Arts in the EF100 People’s Choice Award by becoming a subscriber.