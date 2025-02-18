PLATFORM_ announces Sweetfields, a new 1.3 million sqft neighbourhood in Leeds South Bank

Leading build-to-rent provider PLATFORM_ has officially revealed the name of its 10th – and first mixed-use – development in the UK.

Sweetfields, Leeds, will become a 1.3 million sqft neighbourhood in the South Bank incorporating over 1,350 new homes, 160,000 sqft of Grade A office and commercial space all set around a new public square.

Drawing its name from the location on Sweet Street West, as well as the historic surrounding green spaces, Sweetfields will be a vibrant addition to the ongoing regeneration of the South Bank area of Leeds as part of the City Council’s vision to expand Leeds city centre to the south.

PLATFORM_, along with investment partner Housing Growth Partnership, broke ground on phase 1 of this new destination in 2024, commencing the delivery of 451 new high-quality homes for rent, a grocery store, the public square and reinstatement of the historic Commercial pub, once owned by Leeds United icon Peter Lorimer.

As well as becoming a neighbourhood with a range of amenities, Sweetfields is adjacent to the bars, restaurants and businesses of the Temple district, Holbeck Urban Village and the planned British Library North development. Leeds Station is only a 7-minute walk away.

Employers in the local area already include Jet2, Asda, AECOM, Fortrea, Eversheds Sutherland, SD Worx as well as flexible workspace options at x+why and the Marshall’s Mill creative hub.

Alongside the first phase residential development completing at the start of 2027, two new office buildings provide a unique opportunity for businesses seeking a substantial base in Leeds, offering 90,000 sqft and 45,000 sqft respectively, with average floorplates of 15,000 sqft and an ability to cater for occupiers seeking 5,000 sqft and above.

Targeting BREEAM Excellent sustainability accreditation and providing access to parking, business lounges and amenities across the wider neighbourhood, this workspace will be attractive to a wide range of organisations and their employees, whether tech start-up, corporate HQ, creative industries or professional services. The commercial spaces are being marketed by appointed commercial agents Knight Frank.

Jean-Marc Vandevivere, CEO at PLATFORM_ commented:

“Sweetfields is an area that is steeped in local history, and we’re delighted to pick up its story and create a new chapter by bringing homes, jobs and businesses back to a site that has been vacant since 2008. Our investment in acquiring the land, securing planning, designing and now building out the site reflects our commitment to creating a vibrant new neighbourhood to support delivery of Leeds City Council’s economic, investment, regeneration and housing goals.

“The Sweetfields name is the first step in bringing the site to life and attracting a wide range of residents as well as retail, leisure and workspace occupiers, creating a neighbourhood that people from across Leeds and beyond can enjoy the benefits of.”

Eamon Fox, Partner and Head of Development at the Leeds office of Knight Frank commented:

“This is a very timely and welcome mixed-use development in an historic area of Leeds, which is enjoying significant regeneration. The continued inward investment in the city from major occupiers has put pressure on the housing and workspace supply and there’s no doubt that Sweetfields will ease this problem.

“One of the most important trends in Leeds right now is the rapid growth of higher educational establishments, which are producing talented graduates who want to live and work in the city. There have been concerns that the current housing stock cannot cope with this demand.

“Professor Catherine O’Connor of Leeds Trinity University, which has just opened a new campus in the heart of the city, is right when she says that the retention of highly qualified graduates in Leeds is vital to the local economy. In this context, Sweetfields is exactly the right development, at the right time, in the right place.

”With a masterplan by Leeds based architects DLG, Sweetfields will bring a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom BTR apartments to the city from early 2027. Amenities will include a gym, residents’ lounges, co-working space, a private dining suite, and extensive outdoor space and roof terraces incorporating exercise areas, children’s play areas, and pet-friendly facilities.

PLATFORM_ is an award-winning investor, developer and operator and asset manager of institutional-quality rental communities across the UK with a delivered portfolio and pipeline of over 4,000 apartments across 12 UK towns and cities. Over the past 12 months it has received 12 awards including “BTR Specialist of the Year” at the prestigious EG Awards, and specific awards for each of its recently completed developments in Glasgow, Sheffield and Cardiff, as well as its Nurturing Neighbourhoods ESG strategy, launched in 2024.

With a focus on sustainability and supporting the communities in which it operates, PLATFORM_ targets that 25% of the businesses they work with for operational assets being local businesses. PLATFORM_ is also targeting all its buildings being net zero in operation by 2030.

For further information on Sweetfields and office leasing opportunities, please visit http://www.sweetfields.co.uk or contact Eamon Fox (eamon.fox@knightfrank.com) at appointed commercial agents Knight Frank.