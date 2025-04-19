Paul Gordon Chandler’s CARAVAN Arts foray into Senegal, paves the way for future art initiatives in West Africa

Late last year, the vibrant city of Dakar, Senegal hosted a powerful art exhibition that delved into the spiritual dimensions of human existence. Titled “SYMBOLS OF LIFE: Beyond Perception: An Artistic Exploration of the Human Soul,” the exhibition was associated with the celebrated 2024 Dakar Art Biennale’s OFF programming, and showcased the works of two remarkable West African contemporary artists, Tidiane Ndongo (Mali) and Djibril Coulibaly (Senegal). It was the first foray into West Africa for CARAVAN, an international arts NGO dedicated to fostering peace and understanding founded by Paul Gordon Chandler, who grew up in Senegal. The timely exhibition, which was curated by art journalist Rémy Mallet in partnership with DakartNews, which he founded, invited viewers on a profound journey beyond the visible into the heart of the human experience.

The success of the SYMBOLS OF LIFE exhibition last year paved the way for an annual cross-cultural art residency to be held each November organized jointly by CARAVAN and DakartNews, and in partnership with Le Djoloff, a boutique arts hotel in Dakar, Senegal. The annual residency will entail a US artist of Native American or African American heritage collaborating with a Senegalese artist, an artistic encounter intended to foster an unprecedented dialogue between artists of different cultures and spiritual traditions. The collaboration seeks to reveal the richness of each other’s diverse cultures, as well as their shared visions and values. This coming November 2025, the first artist in this new Senegal art residency program will be the noted Native American Lakota artist Jim Yellowhawk from South Dakota. It will be the world’s first artist residency featuring Native American and Senegalese contemporary artists, who together will artistically address the role of traditional spirituality in today’s society.

The heart of last November’s SYMBOLS OF LIFE exhibition lay in exploring symbols as a profound language connecting humanity to its deepest truths. As Paul Gordon Chandler, President of CARAVAN, noted, “Art enhances our experience and understanding of each other and the transcendent, forging pathways of understanding that bridge differences, while touching on the deepest dimension of human existence.” Echoing this sentiment, the exhibition drew inspiration from the philosophy of Léopold Sédar Senghor, Senegal’s first president, who believed that African art transcends mere representation, instead offering “symbols and suggestions” that invite a deeper engagement with the world.

Participating Malian artist Tidiane Ndongo, a master of the traditional Bogolan (mud cloth) technique, brought a rich heritage to his art.2 His geometric patterns, born from clay, plants, and roots, serve as intricate narratives of Malian history, tradition, and the complexities of his traditional heritage. Ndongo’s “Dogodogoni” style, meaning “labyrinth” in the Bamana language, reflected the ever-changing nature of life, inviting viewers to explore the interwoven meanings behind his symbols.3 His work, deeply influenced by the research of the late Malian scholar Youssouf Tata Cissé, blends ancient techniques with contemporary concerns, offering a timeless perspective on the human condition. Ndongo’s pieces, like “Nyêshi (Eyebrows)” and the “MANDI Series,” are not just images; they are portals to a deeper understanding of self and the world.

Djibril Coulibaly, an emerging Senegalese artist and member of the Mouride Sufi brotherhood also featured in the exhibition, infuses his art with a profound spirituality.5 Known for his unique fingerprint motif, born from a moment of personal revelation, serves as a powerful symbol of both human uniqueness and universal connection. In the exhibition, Coulibaly’s vibrant canvases pulsated with dynamism, inviting contemplation on identity, heritage, and transformation.6 Pieces like “Campfire” showcased the intricate beauty of his fingerprint patterns, creating a mesmerizing visual experience that encouraged introspection. As he stated, his art was “not meant to be merely looked at, but to be meditated upon.”

Rémy Mallet, curator of the exhibition and founder of DakartNews, in his commentary on the exhibition emphasized the transformative power of art.8 He believed that art could bridge cultural divides and challenge prejudices through its ability to evoke emotions and spark conversations.9 “Only art,” Mallet suggested, “has this subtle ability to convey messages and make an impact that even the greatest political speeches could not achieve.” He saw “SYMBOLS OF LIFE” as a mirror to society, reflecting both the beauty and the complexities of the human experience and ultimately offering visions of a more harmonious world.

“SYMBOLS OF LIFE: Beyond Perception” was more than just an art exhibition; it was an invitation to embark on a journey of self-discovery. Through the evocative works of Ndongo and Coulibaly, viewers were encouraged to look beyond the surface, engage with the symbolic language of art, and connect with the shared essence of humanity.10 The exhibition ran from November 7-December 7, 2024, at Hotel Le Djoloff, a boutique arts hotel in Dakar, offering a unique opportunity to experience the transcendent power of art and its ability to illuminate the human soul.

This first foray of CARAVAN’s into Senegal laid the perfect foundation for the upcoming artist residency in November 2025 that will focus on exploring the transformational role of traditional spirituality in Native American and Senegalese cultures. Titled HEALING: Connecting Threads of Traditional Wisdom, the residency will begin in mid-November 2025, culminating in an exhibition that will run through February 2026. Learn more at: oncaravan.org/artistresidency.

About Paul Gordon Chandler:

Paul Gordon Chandler is an author, art curator, peacemaker, and the President of CARAVAN, an international arts NGO that uses art to build bridges between diverse cultures, peoples and spiritual traditions. He has extensive experience in the Middle East and Africa, and his work focuses on the transformational role of the arts in fostering peace and understanding. Chandler has authored several non-fiction books, including the bestselling “In Search of a Prophet: A Spiritual Journey with Kahlil Gibran.”11 He was awarded the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation in 2020. Learn more about Paul Gordon Chandler on his author and speaker website: paulgchandler.com.