Travel tech innovator Speakspots.com has launched a white-label AI agent for hotels, revolutionizing guest communication and unlocking new revenue streams. Combining LLMs, real-time personalization, and WhatsApp integration, the platform offers hotels—especially rural properties—an intelligent, scalable B2B solution. Features include AI-powered restaurant/activity booking via phone, helping overcome language barriers and roaming charges. Following a successful pilot at 5-star ARTIEM Asturias, the tool is now expanding to ARTIEM Carlos in Menorca.

“In rural areas and secondary cities, hotels are still very much seen as the entry-point to a destination – guests look to them for advice and guidance about what to see and do during their stay,” said Andres Martinez Artal, CEO and founder of Speakspots.com. “We’re giving hoteliers the tools they need to seamlessly deliver a 5-star guest experience both in and around the hotel, all while increasing their revenue per guest and championing local businesses and SMEs.”

How It Works

Speakspots.com’s AI agents integrate both internal hotel content (website, apps, documents) and external data (local partner sites, hotel staff knowledge) to provide guests with personalised and curated recommendations—ranging from on-site services to off-property experiences like restaurants and cultural attractions. Guests do not need to install any app–instead the solution works via WhatsApp to reach guests directly, with voice assistant integration planned for the near future. Similarly, the set-up is easy for the hotel, requiring no PMS or CRM integration to get going.

Speakspots.com’s solution also includes a ‘robot making calls’, or an AI-powered reservation agent. Guests can ask the AI agent to make a restaurant or activity booking on their behalf and the AI will make the call, speaking to business owners in their local language, to secure a table reservation, tour or activity booking. In rural areas where many SMEs (small, medium enterprises) have limited digital presence or only speak their own language, this solution helps to overcome two key challenges: language barriers and roaming fees for making calls.

“There’s a paradox in travel right now; digital native travellers want authentic, local experiences, but the small businesses in destinations who are most able to offer that authenticity can’t keep up with fast-moving advances in technology and AI”, explains Andres Martinez Artal, founder and CEO of Speakspots.com. “What we need is a technological bridge, that means SMEs can benefit from GenAI for next to nothing and with very little effort, and digital travellers can find what they’re looking for via their everyday technology. We are building that bridge.”

Results That Matter

Unlike traditional guest messaging tools or PMS/CRM plugins, Speakspots.com’s white label solution focuses on personalization to both improve the guest experience and drive incremental revenue. The pilot programme at ARTIEM Asturias saw measurable increases in guest spending and satisfaction in the first two months—with just 20% of the additional sales generated covering the cost of running the platform.

“We’re not just offering another SaaS solution. We’re offering a smart, revenue-generating concierge that guests access through the technology theyr’e already using every day,” said Martinez Artal. “The solution drives direct, trackable revenue uplift. And it enhances guest loyalty in a way big tech cannot.”

Designed for a Sector That Needs It

Speakspots is targeting high-end hotels, predominantly in rural destinations—often overlooked by mainstream platforms yet deeply dependent on strong guest experience and local integration.

“We’re starting with a niche where the value is obvious and immediate, turning the hotel into the engine of the local community and connecting travellers with the authentic experiences they want, all while dispersing valuable tourism revenue”, continues Martinez Artal. “Down the line, we can see this solution rolling out to other SMEs in hospitality and supporting social sustainability in rural and secondary travel destinations.”

The platform is scalable across regions, languages, and property sizes, but initial growth is focused on Spain and Western Europe. The launch follows Speakspots.com’s rapid B2C growth across Europe, where its traveller itinerary generator continues to grow month-on-month in user numbers and itinerary creation volume.