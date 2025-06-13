KYND, a leading cyber risk intelligence provider relied on by insurers and financial institutions worldwide, has been named InsurTech Innovation of the Year at the 2025 InsuranceERM Americas Awards. The honor celebrates KYND’s pioneering approach to revolutionizing cyber risk underwriting, management, and transfer in the insurance sector.

The InsuranceERM Americas Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in insurance risk and capital management across the Americas. Organized by InsuranceERM, the awards honor the most pioneering technology providers who are leading the way in areas such as risk modelling, underwriting, and operational resilience.

Selected by an independent judging panel, KYND was recognized for redefining how insurers assess and manage cyber risk – seamlessly embedding real-time, accurate cyber risk intelligence into the underwriting lifecycle, from risk selection to exposure modelling. The award acknowledges KYND’s unique ability to turn complex cyber data into clear, actionable insights, helping insurers stay ahead of fast-evolving cyber exposures and drive more informed, profitable decision-making across every stage of the cyber insurance lifecycle.

Judges reviewed KYND’s proven impact across the insurance ecosystem, with client case studies demonstrating measurable reductions in claims ratios, improved cyber portfolio visibility, and accelerated time-to-bind for brokers and underwriters.

“Having worked closely with leading insurance players around the world, we understand better than anyone the complexity and pace of change in today’s cyber risk landscape,” said Melanie Hayes, COO and Co-founder of KYND. “This award is not only recognition of our commitment to delivering accurate, actionable cyber intelligence – it’s also a testament to our relentless focus on innovation. At KYND, we’re driven to help our partners gain real control over cyber risk, enabling them to make faster, smarter, and more profitable decisions, while also supporting their clients in building greater resilience against today’s dynamic threat landscape.”

Used by thousands of organizations globally, KYND’s suite of cyber risk management solutions provides instant, real-time and actionable exposure insights at the individual company and portfolio level, supporting businesses, insurance underwriters, brokers, advisors and investment managers to better understand, monitor, and mitigate cyber risks.