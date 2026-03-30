AMZN Stock Price Has Dropped $58 From Its Peak — Is Amazon Cheap Now or Just Getting Started on the Way Down?

Andy Jassy is managing an operation in Seattle on the campus that Amazon transformed into one of the most recognizable corporate footprints in any American city. The Spheres are still visible from the highway, and the warehouses stretch outward through the suburbs in every direction. Jeff Bezos could not have meaningfully planned for this scale when he built the first online bookstore from a garage in 1994. 1.5 million workers. Retail, advertising, subscriptions, and cloud computing are the three different business divisions that make money.

With a $2.14 trillion market value, Amazon is one of the top five most valuable firms in the world. However, on March 30, 2026, AMZN’s stock opened at $206.54, drifted through the session, and closed at $200.33, sitting $58 below the 52-week high of $258.60 and continuing a trading pattern that has left the stock near the lower end of its recent range despite the underlying business continuing to produce the kind of numbers that most public companies would consider exceptional.

Like any other data point, the 52-week range provides a clear picture of the situation. The market has had serious opinions about what Amazon is worth, and the present price of $200 lies in the middle of those disagreements rather than resolving them, as evidenced by the low of $161.38 and the high of $258.60—a spread of about $100 within a year. 56.01 million shares were traded during the March 30 session, compared to an average of 44.39 million. This high level of activity led to a closing that was closer to the session’s low than its high. After opening above $206 and rising to $209, the stock lost the majority of its gains throughout the afternoon, ending at $200.33. Traders keep a close eye on sessions with above-average volume that end close to the day’s bottom, but they don’t always make clear judgments.

Category Details Company Name Amazon.com, Inc. Ticker Symbol AMZN (NASDAQ) Founded July 1994 Founder Jeffrey P. Bezos Headquarters Seattle, Washington, USA CEO Andrew R. (Andy) Jassy Employees ~1,576,000 Market Capitalization ~$2.14 Trillion Current Stock Price $200.33 (March 30, 2026) P/E Ratio 27.79 Dividend Yield None 52-Week Range $161.38 – $258.60 Key Segments North America, International, AWS Reference Website ir.aboutamazon.com

In light of Amazon’s past performance, the P/E ratio of 27.79 is actually quite low. Because the market was willing to price the company based on future earnings rather than current ones and accept thin or negative reported profits in exchange for the market share and infrastructure the company was building, Amazon spent years trading at multiples that reached the hundreds. That time period has changed. Amazon is currently producing actual profits at a rate that has reduced its multiple to what appears to be defendable by traditional measures. Amazon is less expensive than Alphabet, Netflix, and Nvidia at 27.79 times earnings. The question ingrained in the current price is whether that relative value represents a true opportunity or something the market has accurately assessed about Amazon’s near-term growth pace.

The sector that most directly supports the bull thesis is AWS. The cloud computing division of Amazon Web Services, which began as internal infrastructure and grew to become the company’s most profitable business unit, has been increasing revenue at rates that justify large capital investments in data centers, AI infrastructure, and the enterprise services that big businesses pay for on a yearly basis through recurring contracts. Large language models, training workloads, and inference infrastructure are being deployed on Amazon’s servers by businesses instead of constructing their own as part of the AI buildout that all major cloud providers are taking part in. Every dollar a business or startup spends on AI computing with AWS goes into the industry that truly produces the margins that give Amazon’s reported profitability significance.

When compared to the software-like economics of AWS, the retail business—the first reason anyone knew Amazon existed—operates at margins that appear unremarkable, but it generates a massive volume of transaction data, logistics infrastructure, and advertising revenue that has quietly grown into one of the largest digital advertising businesses in the world. In some times, the advertising sector has grown more quickly than either Google’s or Meta’s ad businesses. It operates against Amazon’s own product listing infrastructure and benefits from the fact that individuals looking on Amazon are frequently close to making a purchase decision. Although most conversations about AMZN’s stock don’t highlight this trend, it does offer a revenue stream with strong margins that multiplies organically with retail volume.

With its $200 price, $258 high, 1.5 million employees, and $2.1 trillion market capitalization, there’s a sense that Amazon is too big and diverse to be easily summed up by a single story. This is exactly what makes it challenging to own with strong conviction in either direction at any given time. The foreign retail categories are under additional strain due to the tariff environment. AWS benefits from the AI spending cycle. In the background, the advertising industry constantly expands. Because everything is happening at the same time, it’s possible that the stock spent the March 30 session drifting toward its low on high volume and ending where it did because the market didn’t seem to know how to react to everything at once.