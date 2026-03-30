QQQ Stock Has Fallen From $637 to $564 — Is the Nasdaq 100’s Biggest ETF Telling Us Something Important?

There’s a particular kind of investor who checks QQQ before checking the news in the morning — who has learned, over years of watching the Nasdaq 100’s ETF proxy move before markets open, that the number on the screen tells you more about the day ahead than most headlines will. On March 30, 2026, that number opened at $570.80, reached a high of $578.36, and then spent the rest of the session drifting lower before closing at $564.74 — essentially at the session’s lower end, on volume of 82.7 million shares against an average daily volume of 69.22 million. The elevated trading didn’t produce upward movement. It produced a close near the bottom of the day’s range, which is the kind of session that experienced QQQ watchers notice and file away.

The fund tracks the NASDAQ 100, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 NASDAQ-listed companies that has functioned, since QQQ’s launch in March 1999, as the most accessible expression of the view that American technology companies would continue growing faster than the broader market. That view has been correct over most of the ETF’s lifespan, with enough interruptions — the dot-com collapse that began the very year QQQ launched, the 2008 financial crisis, the 2022 rate shock — to remind investors that the underlying thesis isn’t unconditional. The 52-week range tells the current version of that story: a low of $402.39 and a high of $637.01, a spread of nearly $235, representing an extraordinary swing in both directions within a twelve-month window that has left the fund sitting roughly $72 below where it peaked.

Category Details Fund Name Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 Ticker Symbol QQQ (NASDAQ) Index Tracked NASDAQ 100 TR USD Inception Date March 10, 1999 AUM ~$363 Billion Current Price $564.74 (March 30, 2026) P/E Ratio 33.35 52-Week Range $402.39 – $637.01 Expense Ratio 0.18% Number of Holdings 104 Top Holding Nvidia (NVDA) — 8.56% Largest Sector Technology — 50.77% Average Daily Volume 69.22 Million shares Reference Website invesco.com/qqq

The top ten holdings, which together account for 46.42% of total assets, read as a reasonable cross-section of the technology sector’s current hierarchy. Nvidia leads at 8.56%, a position that would have been unthinkable a decade ago for a company that most people associated primarily with gaming graphics cards and has since become the infrastructure backbone of the AI training market. Apple sits at 7.64%, Microsoft at 5.59%, Amazon at 4.58%, and Tesla at 3.82%. The two share classes of Alphabet — GOOGL and GOOG — together account for roughly 6.5% of the fund, while Meta Platforms holds 3.33% and Broadcom 3.01%. This concentration means that the fund’s behavior is heavily shaped by what happens to a relatively small number of very large companies, particularly Nvidia and Apple, whose combined weighting exceeds 16% of the total.

The sector breakdown reflects a technology-heavy orientation that is, at this point, simply the structural reality of where market capitalization has accumulated in the American economy. Technology sits at 50.77% of the fund, with communication services at 15.78% and consumer cyclical at 12.67% filling out the next largest exposures. The P/E ratio of 33.35 is meaningful in context: it’s elevated relative to historical averages for broad market indexes but considerably more modest than the multiples assigned to many individual technology companies within the fund.

The market’s overall assessment of the growth rates embedded in the 104 holdings is represented by that multiple for an investor purchasing QQQ at current prices. This assessment feels reasonable if the AI-driven earnings expansion that analysts have been predicting comes to pass, and less comfortable if the timeline for that expansion turns out to be longer than current estimates assume.

The fund was established in March 1999, which is nearly at the same time as the last stage of the dot-com bubble’s growth. Investors who made purchases during the 2000 peak had to wait over ten years for their money to return. That history doesn’t predict what happens from $564 — the composition of the NASDAQ 100 today bears almost no resemblance to the index that collapsed in 2000, and the companies currently comprising the fund’s largest holdings are generating real revenue and real earnings rather than the speculative projections that characterized dot-com valuations.

But it does suggest that the fund’s performance over any given window depends heavily on the entry point, and that the $637 high reached earlier in the past year is a reminder that the gap between a compelling long-term thesis and a rewarding near-term entry price can be substantial.

There’s a feeling, watching QQQ trade with elevated volume near the lower end of its recent range, that the market is working through something about the near-term earnings outlook for the technology sector that hasn’t fully resolved. The tariff environment, the AI spending debate, the uncertainty around interest rates — all of it is circulating simultaneously, and QQQ absorbs all of it because the companies inside it sit at the intersection of every major macro concern currently running. The fund is priced for future growth at $564.74 with a P/E of 33. The challenge that the upcoming quarters will start to address is whether the growth occurs on the schedule that the price anticipates.