Law 15.211/2025, officially known as the ECA Digital and generally known as Lei Felca, is according to the heritage of Brazilian digital law, which has a history of entering with considerable ambition and spawning arguments that outlast the original debate. The law, which was approved in September 2025 and will begin its main enforcement phase on March 17, 2026, expands Brazil’s Child and Adolescent Statute into digital settings. It mandates that platforms put in place more stringent age verification procedures and give parents significant control over their children’s use of online services. The safeguarding of children is the stated goal. Beyond that framing, the discussion surrounding it has expanded significantly.

Felipe Bressanim Pereira, a Brazilian YouTuber and comedian known online as Felca, is credited with giving the law its well-known name. In 2023, he became well-known for his satirical content that criticized internet trends and, most notably, NPC livestreams, a format where streamers perform robotic, repetitive actions in exchange for audience donations. Felca’s remarks on digital culture went viral to the point where his name was eventually attached to legislation addressing the effects of digital culture on youth.

Brazil’s online community has responded to this nominative irony with the typical mix of humor and sincere doubt about whether it’s a joke or an honor. Felca’s satirical work and a child protection laws have a loose enough connection to imply that the name was more cultural shorthand than substantive tribute, but it has given the law a visibility and memorability that serious statutory titles seldom attain.

Category Details Law Name Lei Felca (Law 15.211/2025) / ECA Digital Country Brazil Sanctioned September 2025 Major Provisions Effective March 17, 2026 Purpose Strengthen child and adolescent protection in digital environments Key Requirements Stricter age verification, parental control tools on platforms Named After Felipe Bressanim Pereira (“Felca”) — Brazilian YouTuber/comedian Felca Known For Viral satirical critiques of internet trends, NPC livestreams (2023) Key Critics NOVO party members — concerns about censorship and state control Affected Companies Riot Games (League of Legends access for minors) Broader Framework Extension of ECA (Child and Adolescent Statute) to digital space Reference Website

Wikipedia

The actual requirements of the law are more precise than the cultural discourse surrounding them usually recognizes. Platforms that operate in Brazil are required to use verifiable age-checking techniques; they must be strict enough to identify children from adults, not the checkbox confirmation that has been the norm for years across most platforms. In order for parents to monitor activities, establish limitations, and restrict access within platform environments, parental control tools must be accessible and operational. In order to comply with legal regulations, companies such as Riot Games, whose League of Legends has a sizable Brazilian user base that is predominately young, have had to alter how minors access their products. The impacted players’ response to the game’s modifications, as reported by CNN Brasil, was the kind of instantaneous, public annoyance that gaming communities consistently generate when access is altered.

The law’s political dispute revolves around a well-known axis. Members of the NOVO party have contended that the platform control and age verification requirements build infrastructure that could be used for more extensive state surveillance and content restriction. They contend that the technical architecture of mandatory content filtering and age verification is essentially the same, and that constructing one lays the groundwork for the other.

Brazil is not the only country that makes this claim. Versions of it have surfaced in the discussions surrounding age verification laws in the United Kingdom, Louisiana, Texas, and other places, demonstrating a real conflict between these measures’ protective goals and the surveillance capabilities necessary for them to operate. Rather than relying solely on the wording of the laws, how the law is understood and applied in the years to come will determine whether Brazil’s version of this worry is legitimate or whether the NOVO critique exaggerates the censorship danger.

Reading the debate’s development gives the impression that Lei Felca is being assessed concurrently by two nearly wholly different audiences. The exposure to violent content, the design patterns that lead to obsessive usage, and the contact risks from unidentified adult users are just a few of the very real documented harms that unregulated internet access has produced for young people, which parents and child protection groups are evaluating.

Civil libertarians and proponents of technology are evaluating it in light of the well-documented tendency of content restriction frameworks to go beyond their initial parameters once the necessary legal and technical infrastructure is established. Both evaluations are supported by valid observations, but neither completely resolves the main issue raised by the other.

Because Brazil has one of the biggest digital populations in the world, platforms that operate there on a broad scale are unable to disregard compliance rules as they might in smaller markets. In the upcoming months, platforms will either adopt the necessary verification mechanisms or suffer the repercussions of non-compliance, demonstrating the practical impact of Lei Felca’s enforcement. In a nation that has, as is often the case, arrived at this conversation with a particular energy and an uncertain destination, the questions of what that implementation looks like, how intrusive the age verification process becomes for regular users, and whether the parental control tools created under the law prove genuinely useful or performatively adequate are just starting to be answered on the streets and screens.