Why Europe’s Air Conditioning Aversion Is Finally Under Pressure

Europe’s air conditioning aversion has come under fierce scrutiny as a brutal heat wave pushes temperatures across the continent to levels once considered exceptional. France recorded its hottest day since records began, with highs of 108 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas. The UK and Spain have each seen their hottest June days on record.

Yet relief from the heat remains far harder to find in Europe than almost anywhere else in the developed world. The International Energy Agency puts air conditioning ownership at around 20% of European households, against 88% of American households, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey. During a heat wave, tens of millions of Europeans simply endure the heat.

The Debate Goes Viral

That disparity has generated an extraordinary volume of commentary online. Patrick Collison, chief executive of payments firm Stripe, drew 19 million views on X after sharing an AI-generated analysis of why air conditioning is scarcer in Europe. Elon Musk added his voice, calling the post a ‘banger’ and describing Lee Kuan Yew, the Singaporean leader who mandated air conditioning in the country’s public-sector offices, as a ‘genius.’

For many American observers, Europe’s position is baffling. The temperatures are not dramatically different from those regularly experienced in the southern or midwestern United States, yet Europeans largely go without mechanical cooling.

Cost, Architecture, and Europe’s Air Conditioning Aversion

The reasons for Europe’s air conditioning aversion are layered. Electricity is considerably more expensive on the continent than in North America. A Bruegel policy brief puts average EU industrial electricity prices at roughly 2.5 times higher than in the United States, a gap that widened sharply during the 2022 energy crisis, according to Bruegel’s January 2024 policy brief on European electricity pricing, a figure independently corroborated by EconStor-hosted research on European energy prices. Running an air conditioning unit through a prolonged heat wave can add a substantial amount to a household energy bill, making the upfront investment harder to justify.

Europe’s housing stock compounds the problem. American suburbs were largely built during the era of widespread air conditioning, allowing central systems to be incorporated from the outset. Much of Europe’s housing predates mechanical cooling entirely. Installing a modern unit often requires expensive renovations, landlord approval, or compliance with historic preservation rules that restrict structural changes.

There is also a genuine cultural dimension. In France, the debate centres on the argument that widespread adoption of air conditioning would worsen the climate crisis driving these heat waves. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the left-wing party La France Insoumise, said last Friday: ‘We must absolutely not install air conditioning everywhere; that would only make things worse.’ An IPSOS poll found that 78% of French respondents considered air conditioning to be environmentally unfriendly.

That concern is not entirely without basis. Cooling already accounts for nearly 20% of total electricity used in buildings worldwide, according to the IEA’s Future of Cooling report. Rapid adoption in Europe would place additional strain on power grids at peak demand periods.

There is one partial counterweight to the energy argument. The IEA finds that air conditioners sold in Japan and the European Union are typically 25% more efficient than those sold in the United States and China, meaning that if Europe does expand adoption, the per-unit energy cost could be lower than critics assume.

A Climate That Is Changing Faster Than the Infrastructure

Until recently, much of northern Europe could reasonably treat summer heat as a short inconvenience. Average temperatures in July and August stayed below 80 degrees Fahrenheit across large swaths of the continent, and buildings were designed to retain warmth through long winters rather than shed it in summer. That calculus is shifting rapidly.

The World Meteorological Organization and Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed that 2024 was the warmest year on record for Europe, with record-high annual temperatures across almost half the continent. The WMO has separately found that Europe is now warming at more than twice the global average, making extreme summer temperatures increasingly routine rather than exceptional.

The EIA’s survey also adds a detail that complicates the simple US-versus-Europe narrative: even in the American Northeast, 50% of households rely primarily on individual window or portable units rather than central air conditioning systems, suggesting that the shift to widespread cooling can happen incrementally and without wholesale renovation.

Europe’s air conditioning aversion was built on a climate that no longer reliably exists. Whether economics, politics, or a run of summers like this one forces the change first is the question that will define how the continent cools itself over the next decade.