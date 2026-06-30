Anisuzzaman Chowdhury: How Is the AI Supercycle Impacting Corporate Operations?

Business leader and entrepreneur Anisuzzaman Chowdhury has amassed a wealth of experience in a range of industries, having built a global business empire spanning multiple market sectors. This article will look at AI and its transformative impact on business operations.

Hailed as the latest major technological wave, the AI supercycle is poised to span multiple decades as AI is embedded in every industry, transforming operations in everything from healthcare to leisure and tourism. As AI makes the leap from narrow applications to real-time, autonomous and immersive systems, it is creating new demands for speed, capacity and trusted connectivity, accelerating the need for AI-native networks capable of handling vast troves of information, more intelligence and more complexity.

In recent years, AI has shifted from research curiosity to industrial engine. Previous technology supercycles such as the internet have taken decades to embed in the economy and society. AI, however, is on a fast track like nothing seen before, with its evolution driving rapid data growth, record GPU shipments, edge-cloud convergence and 5G standalone buildouts, along with a once-in-a-generation surge in national and venture investment.

AI has broken out of the data centre, increasingly being integrated in factories, vehicles, devices and entire supply chains, driving everything from voice assistants on smartphones to accountancy software. The AI supercycle is already evident in macro indicators, demonstrated by spectrum policy reform, data centre investment growth and a scramble for talent. According to research by PwC, AI is on course to add $15.7 trillion to the worldwide GDP by 2030, but only if nations are capable of developing the infrastructure needed to support it.

The next stage of AI adoption depends less on raw computational power and more on how efficiently AI moves. Research from Bell Labs suggests high-teens annual growth in data centre traffic over the next decade. Often described as physical AI, the next phase centres around embedding AI in machines, systems and infrastructure that interact directly with the real world, paving the way for decision-making in fractions of a second, albeit incurring the risk that errors could be catastrophic.

In the AI era, trust provides a foundation for connected intelligence, ensuring that industries, partners and governments can rely on critical networks. Interoperability is a strategic advantage, with AI workloads demanding seamless and persistent connectivity. Infrastructure must be capable of supporting the shift of intelligence from data centres to edge to device across mobile, enterprise and satellite networks and across borders and various different partners. No company or even country can build the AI future alone, with the AI supercycle relying on collaboration and co-innovation across software, cloud, silicon, communications and industry ecosystems.

The question is not whether AI can deliver transformative gains in productivity but rather how quickly those gains will materialise and how broadly they can be captured by societies. Infrastructure will determine the answer, with trusted, interoperable connectivity shaping where intelligence flows, how safely it is operated and how widely economies benefit.

The AI supercycle is a long wave of investment that will unfold when AI becomes pervasive, industries rebuild operations around data-driven optimisation and automation, and networks become AI-native. Much more than just hype, the AI supercycle is no longer optional but an imperative. Powering the next phase of digital transformation, it has already begun, distributing intelligence across real-world operations, networks, devices, machines and entire industries.

Looking forward, the road ahead is clear – with the next milestone reliant on the creation of infrastructure capable of supporting the swift transition of intelligence efficiently, reliably and securely to wherever it is needed. Once this is achieved, AI will become a durable driver of competitiveness, productivity and long-term economic progress.