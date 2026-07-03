Christian Comair: GET Group Airport Projects

Having acquired Sofregaz, GET Group indirect owner Christian Comair saved the French energy company from bankruptcy, reestablishing it as a market leader and conserving its workforce. This article will take a closer look at GET Group, an organization with 371,000 company clients, providing an overview of some of the company’s most important airport projects.

Get Group has been proud to spearhead groundbreaking development projects all over the world, overseeing the creation of everything from villas and palaces to bridges, marine works, coastguard bases, and other vital infrastructure.

At Doha International Airport in Qatar, GET Group was commissioned to create accommodation for Qatar Airways personnel, purchasing two parcels of land to be developed into accommodation for staff.

Situated to the west of the old airport between Tower-3 and the Hyatt Regency Hotel, the accommodation complex incorporates two-bedroom apartments with a living area and kitchenette. GET Group also created a range of one-bedroom and studio apartments as part of the project, as well as common facilities such as a restaurant, bar, lounges, lobbies, a gymnasium, laundry facilities, a swimming pool, and a small mini-market.

Divided into two packages, the new Qatar Airways accommodation buildings cover a site area of 10,996 m², with a total built area of 61,019 m². The first phase of the development project comprised:

264 two-bedroom apartments

32 one-bedroom apartments

51 studios

347 suite apartments

A restaurant

A retail store

A gymnasium

A multipurpose room

Computer rooms

A rooftop pool area

A rooftop running track

Underground parking for 139 cars

The second phase of the new Qatar Airlines accommodation project included the creation of:

54 two-bedroom apartments

68 suites

14 studios

A second rooftop pool area

A gymnasium

Computer rooms

Underground parking for 28 more cars

As part of the project, GET Group was responsible for the design and implementation of architectural and interior works, electrical and telecommunications works, and mechanical and structural works. GET Group also undertook civil works, landscaping, road works, and environmental works, as well as overseeing compliance with GSAS and BIM requirements.

At Ifrane Airport in the Fes-Meknes region of Morocco, GET Group was commissioned to oversee construction of Ifrane Airport, which resides at an elevation of 1,650 meters above sea level. The project included construction of a new fully operational taxiway and runway, as well as two concrete aprons and 18 new buildings. These buildings include two new hangars, an air traffic control tower, a ground reservoir, and a substation. The project also saw the creation of an 8.5-kilometer patrol road in addition to a boundary wall ringfencing the whole footprint of the airport. In addition to the construction project outlined, GET Group also procured the airport operator with essential vehicles such as an ambulance, a follow me car, two fire trucks, a snow removal machine, and a de-icing machine for the safe operation of the airport.

About GET Group

With a global workforce of more than 7,000, including 2,345 professional employees, GET Group was established in 2008. Headquartered in the Qatari capital Doha, the company has overseen various projects across Qatar, Lebanon, Oman, and Greece.

Rooted in the core values of quality, safety, relationship, innovation, and integrity, GET Group was launched with the vision of establishing the best and most respected general contractor and project manager in the whole of the Middle East North Africa region. Beyond the extraordinary results it achieves for its customers, GET Group is committed to providing its people with rewarding, enduring careers. The company operates to the highest environmental and health and safety standards, ensuring its people stay concurrent with the latest safety practices and state-of-the-art environmental engineering practices.