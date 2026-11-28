More than 300 local projects across England will share over £11 million from the Water Environment Improvement Fund, almost £6 million of it from water company fines, Defra said on Saturday.

The projects are expected to improve more than 1,300km of rivers, plant more than 100,000 trees and create or restore more than 800 hectares of natural habitat. Defra said the work would also help to reduce flood risk.

The fund is managed by the Environment Agency. Projects are led by local people and organisations, including Rivers Trusts, Wildlife Trusts, councils and landowners, and the money is meant for problems that would otherwise go unaddressed.

Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said water companies had “got away with polluting our environment” for too long, adding that “now the polluter will pay”. She said money from fines would go straight back into restoring local rivers and waterways.

Environment Agency Chief Executive Philip Duffy said: “Local people know their rivers best.” He said the agency would keep working with communities, charities and partners, and would continue to hold polluters to account.

Three projects were highlighted in the announcement, covering the south-east, the north-east and the Severn Vale.

On the River Wey in Surrey, the National Trust will receive £49,000 for its water vole recovery project.

It follows more than three years of preparation across the 87-mile catchment, and 190 water voles were released at six sites in August 2025, including on the South Wey near Haslemere.

The project has so far protected and restored 140km of river and involved 83 partners, who have given more than 3,000 volunteer hours.

David Elliott, the National Trust’s countryside manager for the South Downs West, said the voles had been “locally extinct” on the river. He said surveys, wildlife cameras and eDNA testing had shown them settling in successfully on the upper Wey after reintroductions last autumn and spring.

On the River Tyne, Groundwork North East and Cumbria will receive £165,000 for its Newburn Estuary Edge Improvements project near Newcastle upon Tyne.

Brushwood bundles will be used to build a 230-metre barrier on the edge of the estuary, slowing the river so that mud settles and saltmarsh can grow. The project is jointly funded by NatWest Group.

Hellen Hornby, the group’s nature-based solutions lead, said the organisation was confident the Newburn site would deliver positive results similar to its other saltmarsh restoration work in the region.

In Gloucestershire, the Severn Vale Catchment Partnership will receive £60,000 for its Wilder Frome project.

The money will tackle barriers on the River Frome so that eels and salmon can move freely, create wetland and in-channel habitat, and fund work with farmers and landowners to cut the sediment and nutrients entering the river.

The full 2026 to 2027 portfolio covers more than 300 projects in England.

Separately, the government’s Environmental Improvement Plan notes that water companies are planning up to £3 billion of investment by 2030 into nature-based solutions and increasing biodiversity.

Defra said the funding comes alongside wider changes to give communities more of a say. Regional water councils will let people help set regional priorities and inform how issues such as pollution are handled. Following the Water Bill, they will be written into law.

On 12 November, Defra said eight new regional water councils would be created. It also said the Environment Agency’s latest assessment found only one company achieving the top four-star pollution rating.