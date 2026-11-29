A study of 37 Chinese cities and more than 4,000 metro stations links rail networks to a more even spread of residents, University of Manchester researchers said on Thursday.

The team worked with academics from several Chinese universities. They also found stronger residential clustering around suburban stations, away from traditional city centres.

The work uses grid-level population data from China’s 2020 national census. It looks at two levels: whole cities, and the areas immediately around individual stations.

At city level, cities with more extensive rail networks tended to have flatter population density patterns, with less concentration in the urban core.

Total track length was more closely tied to how widely residents spread across a city-region, while the share of population a network covers was more closely tied to lower concentration in the centre.

At station level, the lift a station gives to surrounding population density tends to be stronger the further it is from the city centre, compared with wider areas at the same distance.

Position in the network also mattered, with better-connected stations tending to be more attractive to residents. The effect changed with age: the positive association was strongest in a station’s early years of operation and weakened or reversed at older stations.

Housing, workplaces, services and other features of the surrounding neighbourhood also shaped density around stations.

Dr Haoyu Hu said the findings suggest well-planned metro networks can support population growth beyond traditional city centres, but “the benefits depend on more than the presence of a station”. He said connections to the wider network, and nearby housing, jobs and everyday services, were all important.

According to the paper’s abstract, the authors estimated a generalised urban population density model for cities with operational rail transit. They then used XGBoost models to examine statistical associations between rail features and density patterns at city and station level.

The results are therefore associations, not proof that a station caused people to move nearby. The sample is Chinese cities that already have rail transit, and the data comes from a single census.

The researchers stress that priorities for rail investment will depend on each city’s existing population patterns and development needs. The choice may be between relieving an overcrowded centre by connecting existing communities and extending tracks outward to guide new suburban growth.

The study appeared in the journal Landscape and Urban Planning, online ahead of print on 9 November.

The authors suggest transport planning should be integrated with decisions on housing, employment and local amenities, including transport-oriented development that mixes homes, workplaces, shops and services around public transport.

The Department for Transport already treats housing as part of transport appraisal. Its 2018 case studies describe how schemes can “unlock” new homes, which it calls dependent development.

The three examples were Kirkstall Forge rail station in Leeds, the Camborne Pool Redruth transport package in Cornwall and East Reading Mass Rapid Transit. They counted 1,085, 5,300 and 168 dependent homes respectively.

For Kirkstall Forge, which is about two miles from Leeds city centre, the department put the land value uplift from the dependent housing at £30 million.

Under DfT’s framework, such housing benefits are classed as indicative impacts. They are left out of the benefit cost ratio but inform the final value for money category.