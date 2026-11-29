The MHRA said on Thursday it has issued interim monitoring advice for Duvyzat after deaths of Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients abroad, alongside nine medicine recall and defect notices.

The regulator said there have been several reports internationally of deaths of patients with the condition while taking Duvyzat (givinostat). A small number occurred outside the UK, and no deaths have been reported in the UK.

Following a review of the cases, the MHRA has proposed updates to the product information, and is giving interim advice on how often patients should be checked.

Healthcare professionals are advised to obtain ECGs before treatment starts, within 2 to 4 weeks of starting givinostat, and then every 6 months. The MHRA also advises 24-hour ambulatory ECG monitoring at baseline, repeated once a patient is on a stable dose.

Serum electrolytes, including potassium, magnesium and calcium, should be checked every 2 weeks for the first 2 months, at month 3, and every 3 months after that.

Patients are told to "continue taking Duvyzat® as prescribed and attend all appointments", and to speak to their specialist Duchenne team if they have concerns.

Duvyzat should still be avoided in patients at increased risk of ventricular arrhythmias, such as those with congenital long QT syndrome, coronary artery disease, electrolyte disturbances or other medicines known to prolong the QT interval.

The advice is pending an independent review. The MHRA said it will consider the review report before any changes are made to the product information, and a further Drug Safety Update will follow.

The marketing authorisation holder first warned healthcare professionals of the international deaths in November 2025, according to the regulator. Duvyzat is a black triangle medicine under additional monitoring, and all suspected reactions should be reported on a Yellow Card.

Nine medicine notices from 29 October to 25 November

The monthly safety advice lists Class 2 and Class 3 recalls and Class 4 defect notifications, with the issue date of each:

Class 2, 29 October: one batch of Accord-UK Lercanidipine 10mg tablets, over a packaging mix-up involving the incorrect strength.

Class 2, 29 October: specified batches of Advanz Pharma Mynzepli 40 mg/mL pre-filled syringes, as a precaution.

Class 3, 5 November: Aspire Pharma Tropicamide 1% eye drops, labelled with the wrong expiry date. The correct date is 31/10/2026.

Class 4, 5 November: Sandoz co-amoxiclav 250/62.5 mg/5mL powder for oral suspension, over errors in the dosing table in the product characteristics.

Class 4, 12 November: Star Pharmaceuticals enalapril/hydrochlorothiazide 20 mg/12.5 mg tablets, where cartons print "12. mg" instead of "12.5 mg".

Class 2, 24 November: one batch of Quadrant Pharmaceuticals Brintellix 5 mg tablets, mislabelled as 10 mg, affecting an unknown number of units.

Class 4, 24 November: Atnahs Pharma Toradol 30 mg/mL injection, where gastrointestinal anastomotic leakage information was left out of patient leaflets supplied with certain batches.

Class 3, 25 November: Mercury Pharmaceuticals Bexarotene 75 mg capsules, batch 5GJ0551, after black and blue spots were found on several capsules during testing.

Class 4, 25 November: Takeda PROSTAP PD DCS 1.88 mg, over an error in administration instructions and labelling. The product should only be given by subcutaneous injection.

The advice also records that the UK marketing authorisation for voxelotor (Oxbryta) has been withdrawn. The medicine has not been available in the UK since September 2024, so there are no specific actions for patients or professionals.

It notes that a new GLP-1 medicine, orforglipron (Foundayo), has been licensed. Unlike other GLP-1s it is not a protein-based medicine and can interact with other medicines, and the MHRA has updated its GLP-1 guidance, including changes to the tirzepatide product information.

Separately, the MHRA publishes manufacturers’ field safety notices for information only, and says anyone who receives one from a manufacturer must always act on it.

The list for 9 to 13 November includes a Boston Scientific notice on Vercise Neural Navigator 5 software dated 6 November.

Healthcare professionals are asked to keep reporting suspected adverse drug reactions and device incidents through the Yellow Card scheme, including medical history, other medicines, onset timing and treatment dates.