Focus on antisocial behaviour for Not Where I Live Week

Today is the start of Not Where I Live Week (July 18 – 24) is. The annual focus shines a spotlight on community issues and provides residents with opportunities to raise and resolve problems.

Pop-in surgeries in various locations across the city will allow residents to report issues, discuss concerns and get advice. Hull City Council’s Neighbourhood Nuisance Team, Humberside Police and other partners will be on-hand to listen to those who attend.

These will be happening at the following dates and times:

Monday July 18, 10am-11am, Shannon Road shops

Monday July 18, 2pm–4pm, Pickering Park

Tuesday July 19, 10am-11am, Valiant Drive

Tuesday July 19, 1pm-2pm, Barham Road shops

Wednesday July 20, 10am-12pm, Biggin Avenue shops

Wednesday July 20, 2pm-3pm, Grampian Way shops

Wednesday July 20, 1pm-3pm, East Park

Wednesday July 20, 10am-12pm, The Orchard Centre

Thursday July 21, 10am-1pm, Morrisons, Holderness Road

Thursday July 21, 10am-2pm, Northpoint shopping centre

Thursday July 21, 10am-12pm, The Orchard Centre

Thursday July 21, 2pm-4pm, Communal gardens Great Thornton Street flats

Thursday July 21, 10am-2pm, Tesco’s Spring Bank

Friday July 22, 10am-1pm, Newtown Court

There will also be door-knocking and a leaflet drops conducted at various locations across the city.

The council’s Neighbourhood Nuisance team works with residents to solve issues that affect their communities. The team receives around 3,500 reports a year, and deal with around 1,300 perpetrators of antisocial behaviour.

They have 18 enforcement officers working across the city, and work closely with Humberside Police to resolve and tackle problems faced by individuals and communities.

Cllr Rob Pritchard, Portfolio Holder for Communities, Crime Prevention and Culture, said: “We are determined to make sure resident’s views are listened to, and residents tell us all the time that crime and anti-social behaviour are top concerns for them.

“That’s why Not Where I Live Week will be an important opportunity for the Council and the Police to hear direct from residents about their experiences of antisocial behaviour.

“If you’re not able to make it to a drop-in, you’re encouraged to make a report online or over the phone”.

If you are experiencing anti-social behaviour you can report it here: Antisocial behaviour | Hull City Council or call (01482) 300300.