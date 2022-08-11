Construction site visit gives teachers food for thought

New City College Construction staff had the chance to connect and refresh on a development day site visit to developer Ballymore’s Riverscape project in East London.

Ballymore Construction Services has pioneered some of Europe’s largest regeneration projects, from five-star hotels in Prague to housing developments in Dublin.

One of their latest projects, due to be completed in 2023, is the Deanston Wharf (Riverscape) development, a new riverfront apartment complex in Silvertown, overlooking the River Thames.

NCC lecturers and technical support staff from Construction courses were given a presentation and site visit during their CPD training day. Ballymore managers spoke about the special features of the project, saying it was one of the capital’s greenest and best-connected developments, with Thames Clippers and Crossrail on its doorstep. Lecturers then had a site walk where they could view new building techniques, machines and systems in place.

Group Curriculum Director Steve Brayshaw said: “This was an excellent visit for our staff who are teaching the next generation of electricians, plumbers, painters, tilers, mastic asphalters, carpenters and bricklayers. Visiting this fantastic site for their CPD day has given them an insight into modern building methods and food for thought on new systems.

“The value that this will give our teams to enrich the curriculum for the next generation of construction workers is immense. Thanks to everyone at Ballymore who made the visit possible.”

Construction department staff also had the opportunity to visit the GLA headquarters, City Hall, where they had a tour and a presentation on how the Mayor of London is continuing to support the construction industry.

NCC Group Curriculum Director Steve Brayshaw said: “I would like to pass on my thanks for the wonderful visit and tour of the new City Hall. The Construction team found the presentation thought-provoking and it enabled them to understand how the GLA members and the Mayor fit in to the construction industry with the planning and S106 requirements.

“The new building was incredible to see and it is great for future-proofing the next generation with its green credentials. To have our GLA members as such good friends of New City College and our students is absolutely amazing.”