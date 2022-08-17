Common Homeowner Issues and How a Community Management Group Can Help Resolve Them

As a homeowner, you take pride in your property and community. You work hard to maintain your home and want your community to be a safe place to live. However, homeowner issues arise, and some are beyond your control. That’s where a community management group comes in to help.

Community management groups (CMGs) are a valuable resource for homeowners, as they help resolve common issues in community associations. Some of the most common homeowner issues that CMGs help with include some of the following areas.

Maintenance and Repair Issues

Homeowners are responsible for maintaining the interior and exterior of their homes. Community associations are responsible for common areas. When community association-managed property needs repair or maintenance, the management group helps schedule and coordinate the work.

CMGs liaise with vendors and contractors to get the work done promptly and efficiently. They often have pre-negotiated rates with preferred vendors, saving the community money. Whether it’s a broken community pool or a pothole in the parking lot, the management group takes care of it.

Rules Violation Issues

Homeowners in community associations are governed by covenants, conditions, and restrictions (CC&Rs). These documents outline what homeowners can and cannot do on their property and in common areas. CC&Rs aim to maintain the community’s appearance and ensure everyone respects their neighbor’s property rights.

When a homeowner violates CC&Rs, it negatively impacts the community by creating an unpleasant living environment. Community management service providers work to enforce the CC&Rs, ensuring that all homeowners are following the rules. This involves sending warning letters, issuing fines, and coordinating mediation between homeowners.

Financial Issues

All community associations have a budget to pay for standard area maintenance, repairs, and other community expenses. To keep the community running smoothly, homeowners should pay their assessments on time.

Community management groups work to collect assessments from homeowners and track community finances. They also develop long-term financial plans for the community to prepare homeowners for future expenses. CMGs work with the community association board to develop a budget that meets the community’s needs while also being realistic and achievable.

Safety and Security Issues

Community management groups work with law enforcement, security companies, and community members to enhance the community’s safety. They develop safety plans, coordinate community watch programs, and investigate any suspicious activity.

CMGs train community volunteers, such as block captains, to be ready to act in an emergency. By taking measures to provide an extra level of security for homeowners, CMGs help to create a safe and enjoyable community for everyone.

Property Value Concerns

Homeowners want their property values to increase, and community management services play a role in this. By maintaining the community and enforcing CC&Rs, CMGs help to keep the community looking its best. A well-maintained community is more desirable to potential homebuyers, which helps to increase property values.

CMGs also work with the community association board to develop long-term plans for community improvements. By investing in the community, CMGs help to increase property values and improve the quality of life for all homeowners.

Neighborhood Nuisances

Every community has standards that homeowners must adhere to, such as noise level restrictions or landscaping requirements. When these standards are not met, it creates nuisances for neighbors. Community association management groups work to address these issues and find solutions that benefit the entire community.

CMGs investigate homeowners’ complaints and take action to resolve the issue. This helps to maintain a pleasant living environment for all.

Lack of Communication

One of the most common issues in community associations is a lack of communication. This can be between the community association board and homeowners or between neighbors. It is frustrating, especially when the board makes important community decisions without involving homeowners.

Community association management groups help to bridge the communication gap by providing community news and updates. They also provide educational materials, host community events, and facilitate communication between the community association board and homeowners. This ensures that everyone is well-informed and has a voice in community decision-making.

Hire a Community Management Group to Manage Common Homeowner Issues

Do you want your community association to run smoothly? If so, hire a reputable community management group (CMG). CMGs provide various services that help community associations and homeowners resolve common issues.

From addressing neighborhood nuisances to helping with financial planning, CMGs have the experience and expertise to help your community. When you work with a management group, you create a community that every homeowner is proud to call home.