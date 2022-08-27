Dr Janet Rose to speak at EECERA Conference

Norland’s Principal, Dr Janet Rose will be presenting her paper on ‘The Neuroscience of Play’ as part of a symposium on the role of environment in sculpting play at the EECERA conference in Glasgow, which takes place on 23-26 August 2022.

The European Early Childhood Education Research Association (EECERA) annual conference is the largest and most significant of its kind globally. Hosting over 900 delegates from all over the world, the research association has its foundations in European early years research from the likes of Froebel, Steiner and Owen. Its mission is to develop traditional early years practices in line with modern neuroscientific and psychological findings through the exploration of new paradigms, methodologies, concepts and the application in the ever-changing context of early childhood studies.