Bedfordshire graduate to showcase work at MK Gallery

A University of Bedfordshire graduate has been chosen as one of three artists to have their work displayed at MK Gallery, as a nominee for this year’s Platform Graduate Award.

Anisa Riaz Murshed, an Art and Design graduate who studied at the University’s Luton campus, has been selected for the first stage of the award and her work will go on show at the gallery for a month from Friday 2nd September.

The Platform Graduate Award is supported by a number of partner arts organisations, including MK Gallery, who will each shortlist a finalist and one successful graduate will receive a £2000 bursary and 12 months of mentoring support.

Anisa graduated this summer and is going on to study for a postgraduate certificate in education (PGCE) with the University.

Speaking about what it would mean to her to win this award, Anisa said: “It is the greatest honour to be representing the University of Bedfordshire and having the opportunity to showcase my degree and the final piece of exhibition work. I want to thank my wonderful parents, friends, my tutor, and everyone who has motivated me throughout this university journey.

“I have never had the confidence in myself as an artist, so for my university tutor Nigel Grimmer and Roisin Callaghan from the MK Gallery to see my potential means everything. To win this award now would be just incredible. If I were to win, I would continue to produce cultural and religious pieces that are close to my heart.”

Nigel Grimmer, Senior Lecturer in Visual Arts, also congratulated Anisa on her success: “It is a commendable achievement for Anisa to be representing the University of Bedfordshire at MK Gallery. Anisa has worked consistently hard on her practice for three years.

“Our students are encouraged to explore their personal interests and history throughout the course. Anisa’s exhibition investigates her Bangladeshi heritage through an investigation of pattern and colour.”

The Platform Graduate Award was established by the Contemporary Visual Art Network South East in 2012 to support emerging artists to further their practice following graduation. The 2022 winner will be announced at a ceremony this winter.

The Platform Graduate Award Exhibition 2022 is open to the public to view for free at MK Gallery between 2nd September and 2nd October 2022.