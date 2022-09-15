City centre traffic restrictions on Tuesday while survey is carried out

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place near the Queens Dock Chambers and Treasury Building in the city centre on Tuesday 13 September.

This is due to survey works being carried out and the use of a boom lift to the sites Queens Dock Chambers and Treasury Building in the city centre to inspect the upper floor and rooftop areas.

The boom lift will need to operate on the highway which means that sections of pedestrian footways and highway will need to be closed with temporary traffic management systems put in place.

The works are being completed as part of the Solar Rooftops project and the survey will inform the project team, paving the way for the future development of solar power to the rooftops.

The project is just one of a number of ways the council is exploring renewable energy in order to meet its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The details of the traffic management is detailed below:

Queens Dock Chambers- 10:00-12:45

Pedestrian footpath to Queens Dock Avenue closed between New Cross Street to the Corner of Vernon Street/ Queens Dock Avenue.

Section of the highway closest to Queens Dock Chambers, 47-49 Queens Dock Avenue closed to Queens Dock Avenue between New Cross Street to Vernon Street.

Bus Stop closed outside of Queens Dock Chambers 47-49 Queens Dock Avenue- relocated temporary Bus Stop to Vernon Street.

Treasury Building- 12:00-14:45