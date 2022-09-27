Memorial Garden at County Hall in Dorchester completed

Dorset Council’s Memorial Corner project to the front of County Hall in Dorchester is now complete.

The Memorial Corner, which includes the existing War Memorial area, has been completely renovated and extended to include nine new panels in memory of front-line workers who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project was initiated by Dorset Council Chairman, Cllr Val Pothecary and was commissioned to improve the existing War Memorial area at County Hall and to include a special COVID memorial space in the same location. The work includes a new and accessible paved seating area with refurbished walls, steps, and planters.

The main construction work started earlier this summer and has now been completed. The majority of the construction works were carried out by the council’s highways team.

The new COVID memorial panels were designed by local Portland artist, Ellie Newbury, and the whole area was designed by our in-house landscape architects and co-ordinated by Bridget Betts from the Environment Advice team.

On Wednesday 28 September at 2.00pm, Dorset Council will be dedicating a new Memorial in memory of frontline workers who lost their lives in the COVID Pandemic. The ceremony will take place at the Memorial Corner, County Hall, Dorchester and all are welcome to attend. The event will also be livestreamed via the council’s Facebook page.