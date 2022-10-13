Breaking the code to a successful digital future

Thousands of Dorset school children have taken part in the county’s first ever Coding Day.

Organised by Dorset Council, BCP Council and Barclays Digital Eagles, Dorset Coding Day brought together 43 schools across the county, from Christchurch to Beaminster and from the north in Gillingham to the coast of Portland.

In addition, 25 local tech companies supported the event by offering their expertise to schools on the day.

The online event tasked the children from years five, six and seven to take part in an interactive ‘code-along’ session.

Using software called Edublocks, the youngsters learned how to format and code a basic website.

Christopher Daw, head of computing at Allenbourn Middle School and Wimborne Academy Trust, said: “Dorset Coding Day was a great opportunity to engage our pupils in what is an essential skill.

“There are now so many exciting careers that involve coding and it is therefore important for all children to gain a wider experience in this area.

“Dorset Coding Day enabled exactly that and complemented our own computing curriculum very well.”

Dorset Coding Day was held during National Coding Week to help inspire the future Ada Lovelaces and Bill Gates.

Video footage of the day will also feature in Dorset Council’s annual Festival of the Future next month, when participants will give feedback at the Ferndown day of the event on 11 October.

Cllr Jill Haynes, Dorset Council’s portfolio holder for Corporate Development and Transformation, said: “Thanks to the power of digital we were able to bring together more than 2,000 school children for this fantastic Dorset Coding Day.

“By joining forces with our partners BCP Council we could make this a truly pan-Dorset event, which has hopefully inspired lots of young people to follow a career in digital.”

The Dorset Coding Day ran two sessions in the morning and afternoon, covering computer programming topics in the key stage two and three curriculums.

Run by Barclays Digital Eagles, the online sessions enabled schools to join in virtually from across the county.

IT specialists from Dorset tech companies also supported the event by attending some of the participating schools to talk to the pupils and share their own experiences of using coding.

Kevin Garner, Barclays Head of Code Playground, said: “We were delighted to run these sessions for Dorset Coding Day, and it was wonderful to see so many children and schools take part.

“Events like this can equip young people with new digital skills and gives schools the opportunity to introduce pupils to the exciting world of coding.”

People who would like to find out more about how the children got on during the Dorset Coding Day can attend the Festival of the Future on 11 October at The Centre, Tricketts Cross, Ferndown.

Also happening on that day is the opportunity for young people to create their very own animation. Families can also find out more about the digital help available in their communities – from computer clubs to face-to-face sessions with a volunteer digital champion.

For more information on this and all events taking place during Festival of the Future (10-14 October), go to www.dorsetcouncil.gov.uk/festival-of-the-future-2022