Coventry Peace Lecture 2022 – Coventry City Council

Coventry Lord Mayor’s Committee for Peace and Reconciliation is pleased to announce that BBC’s former energy and environment analyst, Roger Harrabin, will deliver the Lord Mayor’s Peace Lecture.

This takes place in Coventry Cathedral on Thursday 10 November.

Roger was born in Coventry and attended Stivichall Primary School and King Henry VIII School. After studying English at Cambridge he returned to Coventry as a journalist at the Coventry Evening Telegraph. From there he moved to Thames Television News and then to the BBC where he won a series of Media Natura Environment Awards for reports on environment and development issues.

He is a senior journalist and Energy and Environment Analyst at the BBC and an Associate Fellow of Green Templeton College, Oxford, and an Honorary Fellow of St Catharine’s College, Cambridge.

The doors will open at 6pm with music by the Welsh choir Cor Cymraeg and free refreshments. The lecture will start at 7pm.

The event is part of the RISING Global Peace Forum organised by the Centre for Trust, Peace and Social Relations at Coventry University in partnership with Coventry City Council and Coventry Cathedral.