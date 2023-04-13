Tradesman Saver on protecting your business in 2023

After the Health and Safety Executive published data for all work-related injuries in 2022, revealing how millions have been paid out by construction companies hit by big fines, Tradesman Saver shares how to protect your business in 2023.

The Health & Safety at Work Summary Statistics for Great Britain 2022 revealed 36.8 million working days were lost due to work-related ill health and non-fatal workplace injury in 2021/22 (Source: Estimates based on self-reports from the Labour Force Survey).

Overall, there were 1.8 million work-related health cases across 2021/22, including 123 work-related deaths.

The most common injuries across all industries were caused by slips, trips, falls on the same level (30%), handling, lifting or carrying (18%), employees being struck by moving objects (11%) and falls from height (8%).

In 2019/20, the annual cost of work-related injury was £7.6 billion.

Essentially, the statistics highlight the need to protect your business, especially if operating in high-risk industries such as the construction business. As well as protecting your employees in case of injury, businesses and tradespeople also need to protect themselves financially if customers, suppliers or the public suffer personal injury or damage to property as a result of your business operation.

Tradesman Saver’s comprehensive Public Liability Insurance is essential for protecting businesses from financial losses due to damages or injuries in 2023. Although not a legal requirement, Public Liability Insurance coverage can be invaluable for a range of tradespeople working in public areas as it covers any claims against them should something go wrong with a project or job.

“Public Liability Insurance is the cornerstone of any successful business, protecting you and your employees from unexpected financial losses due to third-party claims. It can act as a vital safety net for tradespeople and small businesses. It safeguards them from potential losses if a customer or member of the public suffers an injury or property damage as a result of their services.

Without it, a tradesperson could be exposed to potentially crippling legal costs and compensation payouts. With our comprehensive coverage, you can have peace of mind knowing that you, your staff and your business are covered for accidents that happen on your premises, on-site and off-site.” – Mark McPherson, Tradesman & Construction Expert at Tradesman Saver (29/03/23)

