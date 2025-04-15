FREESMO Prepares Smokers for Life After the Disposable Vape Ban with Expert Advice

As the UK prepares to ban disposable vapes, leading quit-smoking service FREESMO is helping vapers navigate the change and stay on track with their smoke-free goals.

Effective from 1st June 2025, the law will make it illegal to sell or supply disposable vapes across the UK. Though the move seeks to address underage vaping and environmental harm, it raises the risk of relapse for many adults who rely on disposables to avoid cigarettes.

In response, FREESMO has launched its Smoke-Free Questionnaire—a smart matching tool that provides users with personalised product suggestions to support their ongoing quit journey and reduce their chances of returning to smoking.

Once the ban is enforced, any disposable vape products will be pulled from shelves and online listings. Retailers caught selling them will face strict penalties. FREESMO’s proactive resources aim to ensure users don’t lose momentum and can continue building a healthier, smoke-free lifestyle.

The UK government introduced the ban to address two key concerns:

Protecting Young People – The rise in youth vaping has led to growing concerns about nicotine addiction among non-smokers. Banning disposables aims to curb this trend by making these products less accessible.

Environmental Impact – Disposable vapes contribute to millions of discarded plastic and lithium-ion batteries each year, creating a significant waste problem. The ban is part of wider efforts to reduce plastic pollution and electronic waste.

For those seeking additional information about the disposable vape ban, FREESMO outlines everything in its comprehensive guide: Why Are Disposable Vapes Being Banned in the UK?

Georgi Keckarovski, CEO of FREESMO said: “If you’re currently using disposable vapes, it’s important to find a sustainable alternative that works for you.”

Alternatives include:

Refillable Vape Kits – Reusable devices with refillable e-liquid pods or tanks offer a more sustainable and cost-effective solution compared to disposables.

Pre-filled Pod Systems – While still convenient, pre-filled vapes allow for a replaceable pod system rather than a single-use device, significantly reducing waste.

Nicotine Pouches – A smoke-free, vape-free option for those seeking a simple and discreet way to stop smoking.

Georgi Keckarovski added: “At FREESMO, we understand that change can be challenging. Our team of product specialists are here to guide you through the transition. With in-depth knowledge of smoke-free products across multiple categories and brands, we can help you find the best alternative to fit your lifestyle and nicotine needs.

“The disposable vape ban is the perfect opportunity to stop smoking. In conjunction with VApril, the UK’s biggest vaping awareness campaign, we’re leading a 30-Day No Smoking Challenge: a supportive and structured way to help ex-smokers stay smoke-free. More details below.”

To participate, smokers are invited to complete FREESMO’s Smoke-Free Questionnaire – a personalised tool matching smokers with the best products to stop smoking. Based on individual needs and habits, the questionnaire offers personalized recommendations to stay smoke-free.

Visit FREESMO for further help and support in transitioning to a smoke-free lifestyle.