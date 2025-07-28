Embat Strengthens UK and Ireland Expansion with New Leadership Appointments

Embat, a prominent European financial management and treasury platform, is ramping up its growth across the UK and Ireland with the appointment of a new leadership team.

Former SAP executive Theo Wasserberg joined by treasury transformation leader Quique Fernandez to lead expansion.

Already well-established across Europe, Embat continues to grow its presence in the UK market. The platform is trusted by over 300 corporate clients and facilitates more than $200 billion in transactions each year. Among its customers are Dojo, Arena Racing, PetLab Co, Cabify, Wallapop, and Fever | DICE. Embat also maintains strategic partnerships with major players including EY, PwC, Deloitte, KPMG, SAP, Microsoft, and Oracle NetSuite.

Theo Wasserberg, Head of UK and Ireland, will lead Embat’s market strategy, customer partnerships and team growth. A seasoned executive with a background in enterprise software, Theo brings more than five years of experience at SAP, where he worked closely with ERP customers on banking and reconciliation solutions.

Following the completion of an MBA at INSEAD, he went on to lead strategy for a top SAP partner, helping CFOs navigate digital transformation across Europe.

“If it still takes your team three days to find your cash position, something is broken within your finance function,” said Theo Wasserberg. “Embat delivers the automation and real-time visibility that corporate finance teams need to stop fighting fires and start driving value. I’m excited to lead this expansion and bring a smarter approach for finance teams in the UK.”

He is joined by Quique Fernandez, Country Launcher & Head of Treasury Transformation, who brings deep treasury domain expertise and will lead product localisation, solution design, and client delivery for the region. Quique previously held senior treasury and payments leadership roles at high-growth firms including Northern Data Group and Teya, where he focused on building scalable treasury functions across cash visibility, FX, automation, and intercompany finance.

“Finance teams have been promised digital transformation for years, but many are still stuck with legacy systems, repetitive tasks and manual work,” said Quique Fernandez. “At Embat, we’re combining cutting-edge infrastructure with real-world treasury expertise to give mid-market companies the tools they need to scale. I’m excited to build the foundations of our UK platform with our partners and clients.”

Founded in 2021, Embat successfully closed a Series A funding round last year. Its cloud-native platform empowers finance teams at mid-sized and large enterprises to manage all aspects of treasury and accounting in real-time. This includes automated bank reconciliation, live cash monitoring and forecasting and strong anti-fraud tools.

It was one of the first companies to partner with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform. Its in-house AI analyst, TellMe, acts like a real-time team member – flagging anomalies, predicting cash flow patterns, and offering data-backed recommendations – while keeping humans in control where it matters most.

“Finance teams deserve more than visibility – they need clarity, control, and confidence,” said Antonio Berga, co-CEO and founder of Embat. “The UK is a priority market for us, and our expansion here reflects the urgent need for tools that are purpose-built for modern finance leaders. We’re proud to deliver a platform that turns finance into a strategic advantage.”