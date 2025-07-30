Third Bridge and Portrait Analytics Join Forces to Enhance Investment Research with AI and Human Expertise

Global expert network and research provider Third Bridge has announced a strategic partnership with Portrait Analytics, an AI-powered investment research platform designed to personalise and streamline investor workflows. This collaboration reflects Third Bridge’s ongoing commitment to embedding expert knowledge directly into the tools and systems institutional investors already rely on.

As part of a growing network of integrations, the partnership with Portrait Analytics enables Third Bridge clients to extract greater value from its proprietary expert content, seamlessly delivered within AI-enhanced research environments.

By integrating Portrait’s cutting-edge AI platform with Third Bridge’s comprehensive repository of expert interviews, institutional investors can now combine qualitative insights with LLM-based analysis to generate, investigate, and track investment opportunities with unmatched efficiency and depth.

Mike Grubert, Managing Director at Third Bridge, stated, “Our commitment at Third Bridge is to equip the world’s decision-makers with the high-quality insights they need, precisely when and where they need them. Partnering with Portrait Analytics allows us to deliver on this promise by embedding our trusted expert insights directly into the sophisticated, AI-driven research workflows that some of our clients are already utilizing, truly meeting them where they are.”

Portrait Analytics’ platform empowers investors to screen for companies based on nuanced qualitative and quantitative criteria, surfacing relevant opportunities that align with their investment objectives. This powerful combination ensures that Third Bridge subscribers on the Portrait platform can instantly access and leverage the depth and breadth of high-quality expert insights, facilitating more efficient due diligence and the development of differentiated investment theses.

“Investors are excited by AI’s potential to add leverage to the research process, but are struggling to integrate this technology with critical data sources,” said David Plon, CEO and co-founder of Portrait Analytics. “Integrating Third Bridge’s extensive library of unparalleled expert insights into our leading AI platform is a major step towards helping our users fully unlock the value of this research for creative idea generation and thesis development.”