Lord John Nash: Education Enrichment at Future Academies

Future Academies was founded by Lord John Nash, who continues to serve as chair of the board of trustees. With 11 schools across London and Hertfordshire, Future Academies supports 7,000 pupils, having recently established a new primary free school.

This article will look at Future Academies’ Education Enrichment programme and measures implemented by the institution to make curriculums more engaging, immersive, memorable and fun.

Prioritising Education Enrichment alongside its knowledge-rich curriculum, Future Academies recognises the importance of Education Enrichment as a means of elevating student aspirations and providing young people with the knowledge and skills needed to achieve, irrespective of their background. Connecting students with the world of further education, training and employment, Future Academies’ Education Enrichment programme was created with the mission of developing well-rounded citizens by presenting pupils with a diverse range of cultural experiences, extracurricular activities and access to high-quality work experience.

Future Academies’ knowledge-rich curriculum was carefully curated to instil joy and excitement in learning, its Educational Enrichment programme complementing this through a range of exciting events, such as trips, workshops and competitions, all geared towards bringing learning to life. Recognising the fundamental role of culture, sport, the arts and cultural experiences, Future Academies organises trips to galleries, museums, musical venues and theatres, as well as providing a full spectrum of coaching. competitions and clubs, enabling students to secure a well-rounded education.

Recognising the importance of Character, Resilience, Integrity and Judgement as core skills necessary for success, Future Academies imparts these traits in young people by encouraging them to participate in charitable activities, adventurous experiences, social awareness and volunteering opportunities, better placing students to overcome academic, social and professional challenges.

A growing body of research highlights the value of extracurricular activities in the learning process, as well as providing opportunities for children to play, socialise and explore. Future Academies regards extracurricular activities as an essential element of a well-rounded and varied education and is proud to offer a comprehensive selection of regular activities designed to aid pupils’ overall learning and development.

Extracurricular activities provide children with a vital opportunity to participate in activities outside the normal learning environment. Designed to enhance the learning experience, they reinforce lessons learned in the classroom, enabling children to practise and make use of their skills in a practical way. They may be organised by the school or pursued independently by the student. For older pupils, extracurricular activities play an essential role in the college application process, helping the child to stand out from the crowd by providing them with an opportunity to showcase unique skills, talents and interests that go beyond the usual academic route.

Extracurricular activities may require a significant commitment of time outside the school day. Nevertheless, they provide children with incredibly valuable opportunities to gain important life skills that are integral to building confidence and positioning them for future success. Engaging in extracurricular activities can be extremely beneficial for children, forming an important part of their development. Research shows that even preschool children who participate in extracurricular activities are more likely to excel both academically and socially.

Supported by an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ SCITT accreditation, Future Academies has been enriching the education sector for 15 years, training over 50 new teachers each year. The Future Academies family of schools is dedicated to broadening the horizons of young people and improving their life chances. Sponsored and guided by Future, the charity founded by Lord Nash and his wife in 2005, the learning institution’s mission is to help young people achieve freedom through education, enabling them to live lives of opportunity and choice whatever their background and whichever path they choose in life.