There is something truly liberating about stepping foot into a new city with nothing but your bag. The idea of jetting off on your own can feel daunting, but it’s also true that solo travel is one of the most powerful tools for personal growth.

By stepping outside our comfort zones and into the unknown, we can see so much more than the world. Where you might least expect it, solo travel involves rediscovering yourself.

Mastering self-reliability

Being on your own in an unfamiliar place forces you to problem solve on the spot.

Whether it’s missing a train in a station that speaks another language or being confused with a bus route that leaves you miles away from your destination, these moments can be depleting. And while they might leave us feeling like we failed, finding our way to a better outcome builds resilience.

When you look out for yourself with proactive solutions, you activate reward pathways in the brain. Getting out of a tricky situation releases dopamine, helping us feel relieved and rewarded when we find our way. Each small win reinforces self-belief and proves we can handle unexpected hurdles in life.

Finding decisiveness

In daily life, our choices look like often a series of compromises with friends or family. You can choose the shops, the café, the office or your work-from-home setup, but sometimes it doesn’t get more varied than that.

Solo travel introduces the joy of autonomy in a much wider sense. Every decision you make is yours, whether you choose to sleep and wake on your own timing or decide to switch things up and eat dessert before dinner. No one’s watching.



This type of freedom allows you the chance to reconnect with your true interests and is likely why the number of Brits taking solo trips has nearly tripled in recent years.

Expanding the comfort zone

If the idea of backpacking across another continent feels too a step too far, you can still build your travel confidence gradually.

Over the winter, heading to Scandinavia to watch the Northern Lights could be a great choice. Many travellers are now heading to cooler climates and enjoying the crisp, refreshing air of the North.

It’s always worth finding ways to enjoy independence without the stress of logistics. For instance, first-time travellers can build confidence on a Norway cruise, spoilt with the majesty of the fjords and the comfort of single-occupancy cabins. This is just one example of a safe, professionally managed environment offering a safe level of risk.

Developing social courage

Finally, another common fear is loneliness, but travelling alone can help us learn how to be more social.

It acts as an organic form of exposure therapy, encouraging us to strike up conversations we might otherwise avoid. Brief chats with a local artisan or a fellow cruiser, for example, could boost your mood and broaden your perspective more than staying within your usual social circles.

Don’t forget that even though you go alone, solo adventures often end up leading you to lifelong friends. They open you to the world and all the wonders you’ve been missing.