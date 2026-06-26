Dyson Airwrap Prime Day deal cuts $210 off the i.d., and the Supersonic Nural is cheaper too

The best Dyson Airwrap Prime Day deal this year takes $210 off the Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler, bringing it down to $499.99 at Amazon, its steepest publicly listed discount outside the Black Friday period. The Supersonic Nural, Dyson’s most advanced hair dryer, is also marked down to $327.49 from its usual retail price of $449.99 on Dyson’s website.

Which Dyson hair deal is worth your money this Prime Day?

The Airwrap i.d., normally priced at $709.99, is the flagship option. Amazon’s listing describes it as a Bluetooth-connected, Allure Award-winning styler with six-in-one versatility and no heat damage. It includes a conical barrel for tight curls, a Wave + Curl diffuser for textured styles, and a Blade concentrator for more controlled airflow.

If the full kit feels excessive for your routine, Dyson’s own website is selling the Airwrap Origin for $399.99. That version covers light styling and drying without the premium attachment suite, and it skips the Bluetooth personalisation features of the i.d.

On the dryer side, the Supersonic Origin has dropped to $279.99 at Amazon, against its usual $400. The bigger story, though, is the Supersonic Nural’s price cut. The Nural normally sells for $449.99, and today’s $327.49 Prime Day price is typically only matched at Black Friday.

The Supersonic Nural: what the extra money buys

The Nural is built around a Time of Flight sensor that automatically adjusts heat and airflow settings to maintain an optimal distance from the scalp, a function Dyson markets as Scalp Protect mode. The sensor reads your proximity in real time, which means the dryer dials back intensity if you move it too close.

The Nural also comes with five magnetic attachments and features built-in attachment recognition: the dryer detects which head is fitted and adjusts its defaults accordingly. Freelance beauty writer Talia Ergas tested ten hair dryers for Business Insider and named the Nural as her best overall pick, partly for those smart personalisation features.

For those wanting an exclusive colourway, Dyson’s support pages confirm a Vinca blue and topaz edition available only at Dyson.com and Dyson Demo Stores, which includes a complimentary Presentation case for storing the machine and protecting the attachments. That version is not part of the Amazon Prime Day pricing.

The Supersonic Origin also featured in Ergas’s roundup: her top travel pick was the Supersonic r, named for its slim curved shape.

The Dyson Airwrap Prime Day deal versus the Shark alternative

If $499.99 is still steep for the Airwrap i.d., the Shark FlexStyle Air Multi-Styler dropped to $199 from $349 this Prime Day, a $150 saving, according to The Gadgeteer’s Prime Day tracker. The report on Business Insider put the saving at $151, a minor discrepancy in rounding; The Gadgeteer’s tracker gives $349 to $199 as the specific prices. The FlexStyle uses Coanda technology in the same way the Airwrap does, though Business Insider’s testing found its soft-bristled brushes frayed more readily than the stiff bristles on the Airwrap.

For the Airwrap itself, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have previously produced lower prices on Dyson’s own website, so today’s $499.99 is not an all-time low. For the Supersonic Nural and Supersonic Origin, the Prime Day pricing is as competitive as it gets outside November.

The next test is whether Dyson holds these prices through the remainder of the Prime Day window or whether stock on the most popular configurations runs short first.