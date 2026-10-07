Buying a Used Car: A Checklist Before You Commit

There’s a point in a car viewing when you start making excuses.

The tyres are a bit worn, but they’re easy enough to replace. The service book is missing, but the seller seems decent. That warning light? Apparently, it’s been there for months and hasn’t caused any trouble.

Each explanation might be reasonable. Taken together, though, they can turn a promising purchase into something you should think twice about.

The best time to set your standards is before you see the car. Know what you need, what you can spend and which questions need answering. Then use the viewing to find out whether the car meets those expectations.

Start With the Advert

Read it once for the things you like, then again for the details.

“Full service history”, “excellent condition” and “recently serviced” are claims worth following up. Ask what records are available, what the latest service included and whether there are any faults the photographs don’t show.

Get the registration number and current mileage before travelling. Save the advert and any messages discussing the car’s condition.

It’s also sensible to ask about spare keys. A missing second key may not stop you buying, butreplacing it could be an expense you hadn’t considered.

Do the Checks Before You Book the Journey

Looking into the car’s background at home gives you time to read the results properly. Doing it on your phone while the seller waits beside you is less comfortable.

Before arranging a viewing, use Reg Check to look into the vehicle’s history. Review what the report covers, including whether checks for outstanding finance, recorded insurance write-offs and stolen vehicle markers are included.

Look through the MOT records rather than stopping at the latest pass.

Suppose a car has had an advisory for the same suspension component at several tests. That doesn’t tell you exactly what needs doing today, but it gives you a good question: has it been repaired, and is there an invoice?

Mileage needs the same attention. A reading that drops between tests should be explained. It could be an input error, so avoid jumping to conclusions, but don’t simply ignore it.

A clear report is helpful. It still won’t tell you whether the clutch is worn or the air conditioning works.

Price Up the First Few Months

Before negotiating the purchase price, work out what you may need to spend afterwards.

Get an insurance quote for the actual car. Check its servicing requirements and ask when the next service is due. Look into any major scheduled work, particularly timing belt replacement where applicable.

Then consider tyres, brakes and other items that may be approaching replacement.

A car advertised for £500 less than another example isn’t necessarily cheaper once those bills are included. Equally, recent work only adds reassurance if there’s evidence it was completed.

Keep a little of your budget back. Even a carefully chosen used car can need attention.

Give Yourself a Decent Viewing

Arrange to see the car in daylight if you can. Dry weather helps, too: wet panels can make scratches and paint differences harder to judge.

Walk around it before getting caught up in conversation. Look along the bodywork, check the panel gaps and inspect the tyres. Notice anything that deserves a closer look, then ask about it.

Previous paintwork isn’t automatically a reason to reject a car. You’re trying to understand what happened and whether the explanation matches its condition.

Inside, try the equipment instead of assuming it works. Open the windows, adjust the mirrors, test the heating and air conditioning, and check the locks. Look in the boot and under the mats for signs of damp.

These checks take only a few minutes. Repairing the faults they uncover can take considerably longer.

Ask for a Cold Start

If possible, ask the seller not to warm the engine before you arrive.

Listen while it starts and settles. Watch the dashboard for warning lights that stay on. If you hear something unusual, ask about it and get a mechanic’s opinion if you’re unsure.

There’s no need to pretend you know more than you do. “I’d like that checked before I buy” is a perfectly reasonable response to an unexplained noise.

Check fluid levels only when it’s safe and in line with the vehicle handbook. Never remove the coolant cap from a hot engine.

Sit Down With the Paperwork

This deserves more than a quick glance over the bonnet.

Ask to see the original V5C log book and check that the vehicle details match. Compare the vehicle identification number with the car itself. Remember that the V5C identifies the registered keeper, rather than proving ownership.

Go through the service records as well. Invoices can tell you more than stamps alone because they show the work carried out. Check the dates, mileages and vehicle details.

If the seller says a major job has been done, look for the supporting record. Without it, you have to decide how much uncertainty you’re prepared to accept.

If the service book is missing, an online service history check can search available records from dealerships and authorised dealer networks. Any records found can help you understand the vehicle’s maintenance history and compare it with invoices supplied by the seller.

Get Help Where You Need It

You don’t have to assess everything yourself.

An independent inspection is worth considering if the car is expensive, has recorded damage or leaves you uncertain about its mechanical condition. Ask what the inspection covers and read the findings before agreeing to the purchase.

Think of the history records, paperwork and inspection as separate pieces of evidence. They should help you understand the same car. If they appear to tell different stories, find out why.

Before You Pay

Agree exactly what you’re buying and what comes with it. That includes keys, documents and any accessories mentioned in the advert.

Put promised repairs in writing. Check they’ve been completed before collection, rather than relying on an assurance that they’ll be sorted later.

Get a receipt recording the registration, purchase price, date and buyer’s and seller’s details. Keep it with the advert and relevant correspondence.

Arrange insurance, make sure the keeper transfer is handled and tax the car as required before driving away. Vehicle tax doesn’t pass from the seller to you.

If you’re still unsure, take a break before deciding. You don’t owe anyone a purchase because they’ve spent time showing you the car, and a long journey doesn’t make unresolved problems less important.

It’s much easier to leave a viewing than to wish you had left one.