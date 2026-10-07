Costco Labor Day Deals Drop Prices on LG OLED TVs, MacBook Pro and More

Costco Labor Day deals are live ahead of the 7 September holiday, with price cuts across televisions, laptops, headphones, and home security kit that stretch well into the hundreds of pounds on individual items.

Best Costco Labor Day Deals Right Now

The headline offer is the LG 65-inch OLED evo AI C6 Series 4K Smart TV at Costco, marked down to $1,500 from $2,700, a saving of $1,200. Costco is also throwing in a $150 shop card with purchase, valid through 30 August.

The panel runs on LG’s webOS 26 platform, has a native 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI ports, and ships with an Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan that extends total coverage to five years. According to the LG USA product page, the C6 uses over 8.3 million self-lit pixels, the α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3, and Brightness Booster technology, with Perfect Black and Perfect Color certification for 100% colour volume. LG states the C6 range has held the title of the world’s number one OLED TV for 13 years, and the model was named CNET’s 2026 People’s Pick for the top TV.

For laptop buyers, the MacBook Pro M5 14-inch is on sale for $1,850, down $149 from the standard $1,999 configuration. That model pairs the M5 chip with 16GB of unified memory, a 1TB SSD, and a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. According to the Apple newsroom announcement, the M5 chip delivers up to 3.5x the AI performance of the previous generation and up to 1.6x faster graphics, with 20% faster multithreaded CPU performance versus the M4.

Apple has since refreshed the line further: the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max was announced in March 2026, offering up to 4x AI performance versus the prior generation and up to 14.5GB/s SSD read/write speeds. That makes the base M5 model at Costco the entry point into the current MacBook Pro family.

Audio deals are also worth a look. The Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar Bundle is $900, saving $200 off the $1,099 list price. The AirPods Pro 3 are available for $230, a $20 reduction, while the Bose SoundLink Home Bluetooth Speaker is $130, down $50. The Shokz OpenRun SE Bone Conduction Headphones come in at $70, a saving of $30 on a set that offers up to 8 hours of battery life and quick charging.

Home security is represented by the Ring Wired Doorbell Pro and Indoor Cam Plus Bundle at $180, saving $70 on the combined $250 retail price. For storage, the Lexar 512GB NM790 M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD is $120, down $20 from $140, and is compatible with desktop PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5.

Membership: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

Accessing the full range of Costco Labor Day deals requires a membership. Gold Star membership starts at $65 per year, while the Executive tier costs $130 per year, a figure that rose from $120 when Costco raised its membership fees in September 2024. Executive members earn a 2% annual reward on qualifying purchases, with the cap on that reward lifted at the same time from $1,000 to $1,250 per year.

Non-members can shop online as guests but face a 5% surcharge, and some offers are restricted to members only. The maths on whether upgrading is worthwhile depends on annual spend: a member spending $6,250 or more in qualifying purchases will hit the $1,250 reward ceiling, effectively clawing back the $130 membership cost and then some.

Labor Day falls on Monday 7 September this year. Most of these offers are already live, but the gift card promotion tied to the LG OLED closes on 30 August, before the holiday weekend proper. Anyone targeting that TV deal has a shorter window than the rest of the sale.