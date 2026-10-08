stillOS Linux Onboarding Experience Sets a New Bar for New Users

The stillOS Linux onboarding experience is among the most polished first-run setups any consumer-facing distribution has produced, according to a hands-on review by ZDNET contributing writer Jack Wallen published on 28 August 2026.

stillOS pitches itself directly at users who have grown frustrated with Windows but found mainstream Linux too demanding. The project’s own description is blunt: ‘We got annoyed with Windows making us the product, and Linux being too complicated. So we made stillOS.’

An Enterprise Core Behind a Consumer Face

Under the surface, stillOS is built on an AlmaLinux base combined with bootc-driven atomic updates, according to LinuxLinks. That enterprise-grade foundation means updates are applied in the background and take effect only on the next reboot, keeping the running system stable throughout the process.

The stillHQ blog describes version 10.1 as the release that made this enterprise-core, atomic-update approach generally available. The more recent version 10.2 updated the desktop to GNOME 49 and brought major improvements to the first-boot Quick Setup flow, according to the stillHQ release notes.

The distro ships several proprietary tools built around that core. stillCenter, its curated software store, displays compatibility ratings alongside desktop and web app listings. stillTerminal, the custom terminal application, adds container and SSH integration for users who eventually want to go deeper.

The stillOS Linux Onboarding Flow, Step by Step

The onboarding sequence begins immediately after installation. Users are informed that a background update is already running, then taken to an app-selection screen that covers web browsers, productivity suites, music, gaming, creative tools, utilities, and even local large-language models. The productivity category alone includes OnlyOffice, LibreOffice, Planify, Todoist, Trello, monday.com, ClickUp, and HubSpot, and there is no limit on how many apps from each category a user can choose.

Once that selection is complete, the First Steps app opens. It handles display configuration, online account management, Bluetooth setup, printer configuration, and registration for the stillHQ forums, alongside app installation and layout customisation.

Layout switching is powered by stillControl, which offers more than 12 preset GNOME layouts, including ones styled after various Windows releases, macOS, ChromeOS, and elementaryOS, together with an integrated extension manager. The variety makes it straightforward to land on a desktop that feels immediately familiar, without any command-line involvement.

Web applications get their own treatment through SWAI, the distro’s Electron-based web app runtime, which gives browser-dependent tools a more native desktop feel rather than simply pinning a browser shortcut.

Where the Experience Falls Short

Wallen’s review found a recurring bug during layout switching: every change required a full reboot rather than a simple log-out, and after several switches the desktop became unresponsive, forcing a hard reboot. After restarting, the system recovered cleanly. Wallen treats this as a fixable issue rather than a structural flaw, noting that if the developers address it, the consumer-ready claim becomes far more credible.

There is also a gap in how the distro handles the Windows-to-Linux transition for software. ZorinOS, for instance, intercepts attempts to run .exe or .msi installers and surfaces the open-source equivalent. stillOS currently does nothing comparable. Wallen stops short of calling that a deal-breaker, given the breadth of web-based alternatives available, but suggests the First Steps app could at minimum reassure users that near-equivalent apps exist in the stillCenter store.

The desktop layout itself is functional rather than distinctive. stillOS configures GNOME with a panel, desktop icons, and a system tray, producing something immediately usable for anyone coming from Windows. Users hoping for something more inventive will need to look elsewhere.

How It Compares to Other Beginner-Friendly Distributions

Wallen has reviewed ZorinOS, elementaryOS, Linux Mint, and Kubuntu as approachable entry points for new users, and stands by those assessments. stillOS sits in the same conversation but approaches it differently: rather than simply making the desktop look familiar, it builds a structured onboarding sequence designed to carry a new user from first boot through to a configured, personalised system without requiring any Linux knowledge.

The combination of a stable atomic base, the First Steps guided setup, and the stillControl layout presets puts the stillOS Linux onboarding experience ahead of most distributions currently competing for the same audience. Wallen stops just short of placing it in his top-ten list for new users, but says a few update cycles to iron out the reboot bug could change that calculus quickly.

The next stillHQ update cycle is the one to watch: if the layout-switching bug is resolved, the case for stillOS as a genuinely pre-installable consumer Linux distribution becomes substantially harder to dismiss.