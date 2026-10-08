Talix Retractable USB-C Cable Drops to $14 With Amazon Coupon

The Talix retractable USB-C cable is currently on sale for $14 at Amazon after applying an on-site coupon, down from its usual $22 price, a saving of $8.

The cable supports up to 240W and PD 3.2, which is enough headroom to fast-charge a laptop as well as a phone. ZDNET’s Maria Diaz tested it and found it outperformed her expectations for a compact, retractable design, giving the deal a 3/5 editors’ deal rating.

What Makes the Talix Retractable USB-C Cable Worth Carrying

The enclosure is roughly the size of a compact mirror, with magnets that hold both cable ends flat against its sides when the cable is stowed. The outer casing is a smooth plastic that moves cleanly in and out of pockets without snagging.

A rubber coating on both connector ends protects the cord threads from fraying and shields the connector contacts. Diaz notes the cable retracts by a tug-and-release mechanism rather than a button, and both ends extend simultaneously when pulled; there is no way to pull one side independently.

For travel with children, the compact format means no loose cable coiling around a car seat or stuffed into a cup holder. When a device needs power mid-journey, the cable pulls out to its full 4-foot length and retracts just as quickly.

Talix also offers the same 240W cable in a shorter 3.94 ft (approximately 1.2 m) variant on Amazon, for buyers who want an even more pocketable option.

The 240W Standard and Why the E-Marker Chip Matters

The Talix retractable USB-C cable includes an E-Marker chip, according to its Amazon product listing. Under USB-IF standards published by CABLETIME, any cable carrying more than 3A is required to include an E-Marker chip so connected devices can negotiate the correct voltage and current before drawing power.

The 240W ceiling on this cable is made possible by USB Power Delivery Revision 3.1, announced by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) in 2021. That revision introduced new fixed voltage levels of 28V, 36V, and 48V to reach 140W, 180W, and 240W respectively, up from the previous 100W ceiling at 20V.

The shift has reshaped what a single cable can realistically do. UL Solutions notes that USB-IF discontinued certification of 100W USB-C to USB-C cables on 22 December 2021, replacing that standard with the 240W specification under USB Type-C Cable and Connector Specification Revision 2.1. In practical terms, a modern cable rated at 240W can cover everything from a phone to a power-hungry laptop without needing a separate, heavier cord.

USB-IF also now requires all USB-C to USB-C cables to carry either a 60W or 240W power-capability label before compliance testing, per the USB-IF cables and connectors certification programme. The Talix cable’s 240W rating means it sits in the higher of those two categories.

Who This Deal Suits

For anyone who carries a laptop bag and more than one device, a single cable that handles both a MacBook Pro and a smartphone removes the need for multiple cords. The retractable format keeps the cable contained rather than tangled at the bottom of a bag.

At $14, the Talix retractable USB-C cable undercuts what many non-retractable 240W cables cost at full price. The coupon must be applied at checkout on Amazon; the deal carries no fixed expiry date, so availability may change without notice.

If the coupon price has expired by the time you look, the $22 full price is Diaz’s benchmark for a quality retractable cable in this power class. The key question at renewal: whether a competing retractable 240W cable with a button-driven retract mechanism emerges at a comparable price point.