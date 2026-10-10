Freelance Writer Kate Oczypok on Quitting a Job for Mental Health

Quitting a job for mental health reasons is rarely a clean decision, and for freelance writer Kate Oczypok it took more than a year of insomnia, anxiety, and indecision before she finally handed in her notice.

When People-Pleasing Keeps You Stuck

Oczypok, the oldest of five children and by her own description a lifelong people-pleaser, had devoted a decade to a role she knew was wrong for her. The position offered steady income and a measure of financial security, both of which matter when your living depends on freelance work. But the fit was poor: too little structure, too little routine, too little feedback.

The pull to stay went beyond money. She worried about leaving colleagues in the lurch. She worried about what future employers would think. And she kept circling the same calculation: stay for the pay cheque, or leave before the stress caused lasting damage.

The stress was already leaving its mark. She describes persistent worry, insomnia, gastrointestinal problems, and a worsening of her anxiety-induced epilepsy. Still, quitting felt like a risk she could not justify on her own.

The standoff had a practical dimension too. Earlier in the year, she and her husband Brad had agreed she would leave only once she found comparable-paying work. That work had not materialised, which made the decision harder to reach.

Quitting a Job for Mental Health Changed the Calculus

The turning point came in a therapy session in late May. Oczypok was describing her frustration when her therapist cut through it with a blunt question: ‘What is keeping you there?’ The therapist also pointed out that people leave jobs all the time, for all kinds of reasons, and that there was no cause for the guilt she had been carrying.

That was enough. She decided in the session that she was done, and left the role the following week.

Her husband had laid the groundwork. He told her he had been watching how upset she was, and that he would support whatever she chose. He just wanted her happy and less stressed. In a birthday letter he wrote her in July, he told her quitting was a brave thing to do and that he was proud of her for it.

The aftermath has been quieter than she feared. New opportunities have come in, and family and friends have told her she sounds lighter. Financial uncertainty remains as she works through the end of the year, but the anxiety that defined the previous twelve months has largely lifted.

Oczypok is no stranger to rebuilding after an unwanted career disruption. She was laid off from her first full-time position in 2012 at age 26, a role at a congressional paper in Washington, DC. Rather than return to a single employer, she pursued a master’s degree online through Penn State and began teaching piano, a skill she had spent 12 years developing as a student. That pivot eventually became a three-part career: writer, piano teacher, and photographer.

The writing side has been the most visible. Her bylines at Northern Virginia Magazine stretch back to 2020, and her work has appeared in The New York Times, People, Better Homes and Gardens, the Washingtonian, and Pittsburgh City Paper, among others. She has been building her freelance practice since 2011.

The Pittsburgh connection is relatively recent. After approximately 20 years in the DC metro area, she and her husband relocated to Pittsburgh partly for the lower cost of living, and the couple became homeowners there. Her personal website credits her with nearly 20 years of experience writing for national publications, local brands, and blogs.

Juggling multiple income streams has its own rhythms. In a Business Insider piece from September 2025, she described working a conventional 40-hour week during the busiest autumn and spring seasons, dropping to 25 to 30 hours in summer and winter. That flexibility is part of why the loss of the one stable contract stung: it had been the anchor in an otherwise variable schedule.

Now, with that anchor gone by choice rather than circumstance, she has more time to pitch editors and pursue new contracts. Her LinkedIn profile shows she took on a co-writer role for the Visit Pittsburgh 2027 Guide in August 2026, one of the opportunities she says arrived after she left. Whether the pipeline holds through the end of the year is the open question she is living with, but it is one she is meeting with considerably less dread than the question she sat with for the previous twelve months.