Labor Day Furniture Sales Arrive With Sofa and Mattress Deals Worth the Math

The Labor Day furniture sales now live across direct-to-consumer brands and major retailers represent some of the deepest price cuts of the calendar year, with Saatva running 20% off mattress purchases of $1,000 or more through 7 September and Leesa offering up to 35% off selected beds, according to Oprah Daily and Forbes Vetted.

Before you add anything to your cart, the numbers are worth running. A $1,800 sectional used daily for five years works out to roughly $0.98 a day. That same logic applied to a $300 outdoor side table you reach for four times over a summer produces a cost-per-use of $75. Spend on what your daily life touches; save on the accent pieces.

Two other buying principles are worth keeping in mind. A machine-washable sofa cover sounds practical until you’re trying to push a dense cushion back into shrunken canvas, prioritise stain-resistant performance fabrics and budget roughly $100 for a professional deep-clean once a year instead. And before browsing, mentally add $150 to $200 to your total to cover white-glove delivery: letting a crew navigate the narrow stairwell tends to be worth more than the shipping savings you forgo at checkout.

Where Labor Day Furniture Sales Deliver the Most

On sofas, Burrow’s Nomad is currently listed at $1,462, down from $1,949, a 25% reduction, on Burrow’s product page. The modular design runs from a loveseat up to a six-seat corner sectional; the frame is Baltic Birch with a built-in USB charger, and it arrives in stain- and scratch-resistant olefin fabric, according to Dimensions.com. Configurations and upholstery choices include fabric, leather, and velvet, with multiple leg finishes.

Industry experts cited by Saatva note that shoppers can typically expect to save 10%–20% on a mattress during holiday weekend events, and that buying online runs around 15% cheaper than in-store year-round, according to the Saatva Labor Day blog. Labor Day sits at the upper end of that band for most brands.

Mattress Deals: What the Trial Terms Actually Mean

Saatva’s sale, which began 14 August and runs to 7 September, offers savings of more than $900 depending on the model. The Saatva Classic comes in three comfort levels (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm) and two heights (11.5 and 14.5 inches). Saatva backs its mattresses with a lifetime warranty, free delivery and setup, and free removal of your old mattress, but its 365-night home trial carries a $99 processing fee if you return the bed, which most top competitors waive entirely.

Leesa’s Labor Day sale includes 30% off the Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid, with the queen size reduced by $720 off its regular $2,399 price, plus up to 35% off bed bundles. The Leesa Sapira Hybrid itself is 11 inches thick across five layers: a cool knit cover, a ventilated cooling foam layer, contouring memory foam, a six-inch individually wrapped coil system, and two layers of core support foam, according to the Business Insider Leesa Sapira Hybrid review. All foams are CertiPUR-US certified and the mattress is GREENGUARD Gold certified. In February 2025, Leesa upgraded its policy to a limited lifetime warranty: full replacement covers the first 10 years, after which buyers pay a percentage of the replacement cost and cover return shipping.

Elsewhere in the mattress lineup, the Saatva Rx targets joint and back pain with an extremely plush feel suited to side sleepers. The Allswell Hybrid is the pick for under $500, with firm-enough support for stomach and back sleepers and edge support strong enough to prevent a fall off a twin. The Avocado Eco Organic is made from certified organic latex, wool, and cotton, and carries a 25-year warranty.

West Elm’s Harmony Sofa drew praise from designer Amber Guyton, who called it ‘super comfortable’ and owns one. The Burrow Nomad, the Article Sven (currently $500 off in an ivory-grey colourway), and the Coddle Switch Sleeper (which converts to a queen bed and folds into an optional sectional) round out the sofa field worth shortlisting before prices reset after the holiday weekend.

The window closes on 7 September: if the Saatva sale terms or Leesa bundle discount are the deciding factor, that date is the hard cut-off to watch.