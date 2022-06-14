Innovation Labs launch in Sudbury » Babergh Mid Suffolk

A brand new co-working space is coming to Sudbury as part of Babergh District Council’s Innovate Local initiative.

The new innovation and business hub will be run by Innovation Labs and will offer a completely unique blend of support that fosters:

Innovation

Digital transformation

Entrepreneurship

Business growth

The initiative is strategically located only a few minutes’ walk from Sudbury Train Station and will form the focal point for developing the town’s innovation and entrepreneurship community. Innovation Labs will offer cost effective coworking facilities that are easily accessible, provide unique access to cutting edge technologies, business support services, funding advice and create more business opportunities in the heart of the town. This powerful combination of support has a track record of taking members on a journey from idea, to multi million pound business.

Peter Basford, director and co-founder Innovation Labs, commented: “Innovation Labs is a pioneering, coworking space and innovation hub concept; we will be offering a completely unique blend of world-leading support, advice and facilities, with a proven track record of nurturing regional innovation and business growth “Sudbury is a thriving Suffolk town with a vibrant business community. Our aim is for Innovation Labs to build on this by supporting entrepreneurship, business growth, innovation and the development of advanced skills. This will help create start-ups, scaling businesses and high value jobs for the local economy.”

The Innovate Local scheme funded from the Suffolk Inclusive Growth Investment Fund (SIGIF), is part of Babergh District Council’s Economic Recovery Plan to support businesses post-covid. Other activities include the development of the successful Virtual High Street and the roll out a digital skills programme.

Cllr John Ward, Babergh District Council’s leader and cabinet member for economic growth commented: “I am delighted to welcome Innovation Labs to Sudbury and with it, the opportunities for businesses and start-ups to access high levels of support and the ability to collaborate in a co-working space. This is a fantastic addition to the town, and I would encourage entrepreneurs and small business owners to find out more about how Innovation Labs can help to take their business ideas to the next level.”

About Suffolk Inclusive Growth Investment Fund

The Suffolk Inclusive Growth Investment Fund (SIGIF) is managed by Suffolk Growth on behalf of Suffolk’s Public Sector Leaders. A total of £2.4m has been secured from Leaders and New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (NALEP) to support local economic recovery from covid. SIGIF is now supporting 19 projects across the county with over £1.95 million distributed supporting project development value of over £7 million.