Dorset Road Fix – surface dressing from 13 June

Work is underway to repair rural and residential roads as part Dorset Council’s annual programme of surface dressing.

Surface dressing prolongs the life of roads by providing a waterproof seal, while also improving skid resistance. It forms a vital part of Dorset Highways’ annual road maintenance programme, alongside patching, micro-surfacing, in-situ recycling, road preservation and resurfacing.

This year, around 446,000m² of road will be restored with surface dressing as part of £16m of highway maintenance activity in the council area.

The work is carried out under a road closure, with on-street parking suspended to allow the work to take place.

This week (starting 13 June)

Kitford Lane, Ibberton

Marsh Lane, Ibberton

Stibles Lane, Ibberton

Belchalwell Street, Okeford Fizpaine

Calf Close Lane, Sturminster Newton

D31923 – From Copse Hill To Angers Lane, Broad Oak

White Lane Close, Sturminster Newton

Pentridge Lane, Bagber

Week starting 20 June

Gorcombe Farm Road, Charlton Marshall

Clapcotts Farm Lane, Spetisbury

South Farm Road, Spetisbury

D40708 – A31 Marsh Bridge to Dairy House, Mapperton

Church Lane, Anderson

Whitefield Road, Morden

Dullar Lane, Lytchett Matravers

Loop Farm Road, Lytchett Matravers

Between Eddy Green Lane and Peaton

Between Bartons Lane / Middle Road and Eddy Green Lane

Middle Road, Lytchett Matravers

Dillons Gardens, Lytchett Matravers

Dacombe Drive, Lytchett Minster

This rolling programme of surface dressing work started on 25 April and will last around three months.

It is a quick process, with bitumen binder sprayed onto the road to seal it against water damage and stone chippings spread onto this to restore grip, with these compacted down with a roller.

Drivers can travel on the road as soon as the work is finished, with slow moving vehicles helping to further embed the stone chippings.

A sweeper travels along the road within 48 hours to clear any immediate surplus stone, with line markings reinstated shortly afterwards.

Surface dressing relies on the evaporation of water from the bitumen binder (glue) for it to set, so can only be carried out in dry weather.

As the work is highly weather dependent, residents are being asked to look out for yellow advance warning signs in their area which will provide the most accurate information.

Working times will be between the hours of 5am and 6pm. Work cannot take place at night due to the necessary evaporation process and will not be carried out over the weekend or on Bank Holidays.

The full list of roads set to be treated, along with more information about what to expect can be found online.