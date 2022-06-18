Closing schools and workplaces linked to reduced early Covid deaths, finds study

Closing schools and workplaces appear to have been the most effective strategies to mitigate deaths from Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic’s first wave, according to a study of 130 countries.

The team from The University of Manchester and Imperial College London analysed the relative effects of different non-pharmacological interventions aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19. The study is published in BMC Public Health.

Of the nine interventions they examined, only closing schools and closing workplaces had a significant association with a decline in early Covid-19 attributed death rate.

Closing schools reduced mortality by 1.23 daily death per million over 24 days and closing workplaces reduced mortality by 0.26 daily death per million over 24 days.

For the UK, with a population of about 67 million, this would translate to roughly 82 and 17 daily Covid-19 deaths, respectively.

The main analysis used a mean score of strictness and timeliness for each intervention, to incorporate the full exposure of each country to each intervention.

However, examining strictness of interventions alone, stricter international travel controls, and timing of interventions alone, later restrictions on gatherings (when tighter restrictions were implemented), were also associated with lower Covid-19 mortality but only marginally.

Other interventions, such as stay-at-home orders (‘lockdowns’) or restrictions on public transport, were not significantly associated with differences in mortality rates across countries in the period of analysis after controlling for other interventions.

The team used sophisticated statistical modelling to generate 3,250 observations describing the association of an intervention with daily deaths per million over the next 24-days, the average estimated time between virus transmission and death.

To reduce study bias, they compared interventions implemented in the period before the first Covid-19 death, when policymakers wouldn’t have been able to react to deaths that had already occurred, and 14-days-after the first Covid-19 death, when numbers were still low and bias could still be minimised.

Lead author Dr Jonathan Stokes said: “There have been many policies enacted by Governments around the world to control Covid-19 transmission.

“Many of them can have some impact on reducing virus transmission, though they can also hurt our mental health and the economy.

“However, their relative impact on Covid-19 mortality is less clear, and that makes it harder for policy makers to create the maximum benefit with the minimal disruption.

“The way these interventions were rolled out, non-randomly and frequently multiple interventions in tandem, makes it extremely difficult for any single study to give a definitive answer on effectiveness of each.”