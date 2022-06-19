Council supports World Oceans Day

Date published: 8th June 2022

Today (Wednesday, June 8), is World Oceans Day and North Norfolk District Council is continuing to support our coastline and ocean.

The Council was the first local authority in the East of England to declare an urgent need for ocean recovery.

On February 9, the Council supported this by pledging their support for the ‘Motion for the Ocean’ model and committed to consider ocean recovery in its decision and policy making.

The Motion for the Ocean model is supported in the district with:

Local beach clean-up groups

2 Minute Beach Clean boards – There are 2 Minute Beach Clean boards located in Sea Palling, Walcott, Overstrand, Sheringham, Cromer, West Runton, East Runton, Cley and Blakeney

Fishing gear collection points – In both Cromer and East Runton there is a bin which is only accessible to the fishing community through the Fishing for Litter project. There is an additional bin for fishing litter and spoilt gear in Wells which is provided by the Wells Harbour Commissioners

Dog beach bans during the summer – Between May 1 and September 30 there are Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) in place on certain beaches in North Norfolk. You can find out which beaches are affected here

Specialist litter bins – Throughout the district, there are specialist litter bins for disposable BBQ bins. You can find out more about the disposable BBQ bins here

Work with the Marine Conservation Society and their project Agents of Change

This work has been embodied by the Council’s continued efforts to protect our coastal areas and ocean, as well as including it in its climate change plans.

Cllr. Angie Fitch-Tillet, portfolio holder for Coast said:

“On behalf of North Norfolk District Council I am very happy that we are supporting, and actively working towards, our pledges within The Motion For The Ocean.

It is embarrassing to find that a high percentage of marine litter comes from the human race. We treasure our coast and the marine environment. If everyone did just a little to help keep it cleaner all of us would benefit.”