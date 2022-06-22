Pros and Cons Of Using Fish Oil Supplements

Cold-water fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, herring, and cod are used to extract fish oil. The material comprises a combination of omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, which are both necessary for basic body activities like muscular functioning and cell proliferation. The ingredients in the supplements will vary; some will focus on sardine oil, while others may be more focused on salmon or anchovy oil.

While these are “usually safe,” it’s a good idea to know fish oil’s pros and cons if you plan to incorporate these nutrients into your diet. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the packaging or consult a health care expert to decide your correct dose.

Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of the fish oil

Pros

Improved Heart Health

Study after study shows that omega-3 fatty acids protect the heart by balancing cholesterol levels (raising so-called “good” cholesterol and lowering “bad”), thinning the blood to reduce the risk of bleeding and inflammation (considered a major contributor to heart disease). Omega-3 fatty acids also thin the blood and reduce inflammation.

Alleviates Joint Pain

People with Rheumatoid arthritis can benefit from omega-3s’ powerful anti-inflammatory qualities. According to a study published in the Archives of Medical Research, patients who consumed 2.7 g of omega-3 fatty acids per day in supplement form required fewer non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen and aspirin.

Enhance Brain Health

Fish is frequently referred to as “brain food.” In fact, as the Alzheimer’s Society points out, omega-3 fatty acids are critical for the development of our brains at every stage of life, from foetal brain development through adult memory and learning abilities. Omega-3-rich brain cells may be better able to communicate with one another, which is critical for proper brain function.

Cons

Toxicity Issues

Pollutants in streams such as arsenic, lead, mercury, and cadmium can accumulate in fish. Some industrial techniques employed in the creation of fish oil supplements may make it difficult to remove these metals and consuming them might induce cognitive impairment and nervous system dysfunction. You can avoid these difficulties, according to the Heart Foundation, by choosing certified fish supplements like TrueBasics Fish Oil, which has been tested free of dangerous compounds.

What if you don’t like fish? Or are you a vegan or vegetarian?

There are supplements that are good for both vegetarians and vegans. They are made from the algae that fish eat, so they should work just as well as those made from fish.

In fact, algae are a good source of DHA, which, along with EPA, is one of the most important omega-3 fatty acids. DHA can be found in as much as 100 mg of a typical capsule with 250 mg of algae oil.

Algae, which are at the bottom of the marine food chain, are also where most of the DHA in fish oils comes from. If you want to take a supplement, have 1,000mg of an EPA and DHA supplement every day.

Conclusion

Make sure to obtain omega-3 fats from food or supplements because our bodies do not produce them. According to several studies, a lack of this vital nutrient is linked to a range of chronic illnesses, including cardiovascular disease, psychological disorders, and certain malignancies. Which is why you should take fish oil supplements to ensure that you get enough omega 3.